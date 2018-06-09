Washington Club CAAT Becomes the Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club

What was formerly known as the Central Area Aquatic Team (CAAT) has resurfaced as the Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club (SMAC). The club has undergone recent and significant growth and change in terms of coaching staff and team size, and has also added additional locations to accommodate their progressions.

Changes have been going on this spring in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against former KING Aquatic Club CEO Sean Hutchison. In April, four coaches from KING switched over to SMAC, along with over 100 swimmers.

This spurred on the decision to expand SMAC’s capabilities as a high-performance club. With the new coaches and swimmers on board, SMAC added four practice pool locations (Evergreen Pool, Kent-Meridian Pool, Mercer Island Beach Club, Newport Hills Swim Club), as well as expanding hours at existing practice pools (at Seattle University and Mercerwood Shore Club). Tommy Cunningham, Keith Ure, Tomas Mendez, and Bill Inglis joined the coaching staff from KING. Kenneth Spencer is the current head coach with SMAC.

SMAC has been around in the Seattle area for many years and will extend from the central Seattle area to South King County with these expansions. The team size has also more than doubled with these changes.

SMAC debuted under its new team name and logo at the Mel Zajac Jr. and Apple Capital meets the weekend of June 1st.