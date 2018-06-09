Crow Canyon Breaststroker Alex Suehiro Commits to Towson Tigers

San Ramon, California’s Alex Suehiro has committed to swim for Towson University beginning with 2018-2019 season. He signed an NLI with the Tigers during the spring signing period. He will join Evan Lynch in the class of 2022.

“When I first went out on my recruitment trip, I just knew right there and then that Towson University was the perfect fit for me. I chose Towson because of the amazing team atmosphere, athletics, academic opportunities and more importantly, I felt so welcomed by the team and coaches. I’m so excited to become part of an amazing team and can’t wait for the next couple of years. GO TIGERS!”

Suehiro is a senior at California High School in San Ramon. He swims year-round with the Crow Canyon Sharks Swim Team under coach Ethan Hall and coach Joe Natina. Suehiro specializes in mid-distance freestyle and breaststroke in high school. At the 2018 EBAL Swim & Dive Championships, he was an A-finalist in both the 500 free (4:39.45 in prelims) and 100 breaststroke (59.67). Suehiro is a four-time CIF-North Coast Section qualifier and made B finals in both his events to close out his high school swimming career, earning a best time of 5:38.32 in the 500 free.

Suehiro has improved significantly over the last year, especially in the LCM 200 breaststroke. At Palo Alto Futures in the summer of 2016, he made the C final in the 200 breast with 2:26.67. This past summer at 2017 USA Swimming Futures Championships in Santa Clara, he was an A-finalist with 2:23.80. He also improved his 100 breast this past summer, going 1:08.35.

Best times SCY:

100 free: 47.98

200 free: 1:44.51

500 free: 4:38.32

100 breast: 58.81

200 breast: 2:08.07

200 IM: 1:57.90

Best times LCM:

400 free: 4:18.71

100 breast: 1:08.35

200 breast: 2:23.75

