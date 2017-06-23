2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Meet Info
- Prelims timelines
- Broadcast schedule
- Event-by-event previews
- Psych Sheets
Psych sheets have dropped for the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, which will take place next week in Indianapolis, Indiana. Despite skipping out on the 200 IM and scratching out of the 400 IM final at last summer’s Olympic Trials, Josh Prenot has opted to enter both IMs in Indy.
Prenot, who won a silver medal in the 200 breast at the Rio Olympics, is a top contender in both breaststrokes, but he’s also in contention for a spot in both IMs. He’s not only a likely finalist, but he’s also the 2nd seed in the 200 IM. He’s already proved himself to be an excellent IMer, even more so in the yards pool, where he was the NCAA runner-up in the 200 IM and champion in the 400 IM at the 2016 NCAA meet.
Prenot’s best 200 meter IM is a 1:58.38 from 2015, and he’s certainly gained speed since then. His 400 IM best is a 4:13.15, also from 2015, but he wasn’t far off that in Olympic Trials prelims, where he placed 6th with a smooth 4:14.19.
3 Comments on "Josh Prenot to Swim Both IMs at U.S. Trials"
Just because he is entered in 4im doesn’t necessarily means he will swim it
I sure hope he does, though. He didn’t make the team last year, but he still has a ton of potential in the event and I’d like to see if he’s improved.
He might take the same approach in the 400 IM as he did in the Olympic Trials.
Swim the prelims and then decide if he want to give it a shot in the finals and make the World Team.
It’s probably between him and Jay Litherland for the 2nd spot. But Jay has been about 2 seconds faster than Prenot’s PB.
It’s fun to watch Josh swim the breaststroke in the 400 IM. He always make a big move.