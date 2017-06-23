Josh Prenot to Swim Both IMs at U.S. Trials

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Psych sheets have dropped for the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, which will take place next week in Indianapolis, Indiana. Despite skipping out on the 200 IM and scratching out of the 400 IM final at last summer’s Olympic Trials, Josh Prenot has opted to enter both IMs in Indy.

Prenot, who won a silver medal in the 200 breast at the Rio Olympics, is a top contender in both breaststrokes, but he’s also in contention for a spot in both IMs. He’s not only a likely finalist, but he’s also the 2nd seed in the 200 IM. He’s already proved himself to be an excellent IMer, even more so in the yards pool, where he was the NCAA runner-up in the 200 IM and champion in the 400 IM at the 2016 NCAA meet.

Prenot’s best 200 meter IM is a 1:58.38 from 2015, and he’s certainly gained speed since then. His 400 IM best is a 4:13.15, also from 2015, but he wasn’t far off that in Olympic Trials prelims, where he placed 6th with a smooth 4:14.19.