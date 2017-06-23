Cullen Jones to Take on 50 Fly at World Champs Trials

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Psych sheets have dropped for the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, which will take place next week in Indianapolis, Indiana. The entry list for the 50 fly reveals that U.S. Olympic sprint star Cullen Jones will be venturing out of the sprint freestyles and taking a shot at the 50 fly as well as the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Jones showcased his butterfly speed earlier this month, when he swam a big personal best in the 100 fly at the Triangle Classic Meet. There, he lowered his best time by ove a second and a half. His previous fastest was a 54.77 from the 2012 Charlotte UltraSwim, but he demolished that with a quick 53.20.

According to the USA Swimming database, Jones’ most recent swim in the 50 fly was a 24.72 from the 2015 Arena Pro Swim Series in Santa Clara. However, we haven’t seen him swim the event tapered in years, so he’ll likely be much faster than that. His personal best stands at a 23.50, which he swum at the 2010 Pan Pacific Championships.