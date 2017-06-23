Ervin Out, Conger and Murphy in 100 Free for World Champ Trials

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Psych sheets have dropped for the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, which will take place next week in Indianapolis, Indiana. The entry list for the 100 free reveals there will be no Anthony Ervin in the 100 free, but Ryan Murphy and Jack Conger will take a shot at the event.

Conger has thrown down some clutch relay splits for Team USA, swimming in the 47-range from a relay start on multiple occasions. He does have a bit of a conflict, however, as it comes directly after the 200 fly. It’s unlikely he’d opt out of the 200 fly, seeing as it’s one of his best shots to make the team individually, so he’ll have a quick turnaround ahead of the 100 free final. Aside from the 100 free and 200 fly, Conger is also entered in the 100 fly and 200 free.

Murphy, on the other hand, will be fresh for the event. He hasn’t swum this event at a long course championship meet in recent years, but he has been a key player on free relays during the NCAA season. Murphy has already beaten his best time this year, as he registered a 49.60 at the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta. In addition to the 100 free, Murphy will be swimming the 50 back, 100 back, and 200 back.

Another question mark in the 100 free was whether or not Matt Grevers would swim the event. Psych sheets show he’s opted to enter both the 50 free and 100 free. Grevers was formerly a member of the 400 free relay in 2015, and won a silver medal for his prelims effort on the relay at the 2012 Olympics.