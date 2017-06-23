Michael Andrew Enters 9 Events for World Champs Trials

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Age group phenom Michael Andrew is known for his heavy event schedules. As psych sheets dropped for the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, which will take place next week in Indianapolis, they revealed a 9-event schedule for the 18-year-old.

Andrew’s full event schedule is as follows: 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast, 50 fly, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Last summer, Andrew was a finalist in the 100 breast at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, placing 4th overall and breaking the Junior World Record. That’s arguably his best shot of making the team, though he’d probably have to take at least a half second off his personal best 59.82 to do so.

Andrew also qualified for the 200 IM final at Olympic Trials, but scratched out to focus on the 50 free semis. He’s already set a best time in the 200 IM this season, putting up a quick 1:59.12 at the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series stop in Indianapolis. Andrew has the speed and versatility to do very well in the event, but his challenge will be matching the endurance of Kalisz and company.