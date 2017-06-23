Michael Andrew Enters 9 Events for World Champs Trials

  1 Lauren Neidigh | June 23rd, 2017 | Club, National, News

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Age group phenom Michael Andrew is known for his heavy event schedules. As psych sheets dropped for the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, which will take place next week in Indianapolis, they revealed a 9-event schedule for the 18-year-old.

Andrew’s full event schedule is as follows: 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast, 50 fly, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Last summer, Andrew was a finalist in the 100 breast at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, placing 4th overall and breaking the Junior World Record. That’s arguably his best shot of making the team, though he’d probably have to take at least a half second off his personal best 59.82 to do so.

Andrew also qualified for the 200 IM final at Olympic Trials, but scratched out to focus on the 50 free semis. He’s already set a best time in the 200 IM this season, putting up a quick 1:59.12 at the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series stop in Indianapolis. Andrew has the speed and versatility to do very well in the event, but his challenge will be matching the endurance of Kalisz and company.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Michael Andrew Enters 9 Events for World Champs Trials"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
He Gets It Done Again

He’s entered in the 50 back not the 100 back

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

Read More »