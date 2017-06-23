Grevers Enters 5 Events for World Champs Trials

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Psych sheets have dropped for the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, which will take place next week in Indianapolis, Indiana. As expected, U.S. Olympic champ Matt Grevers will be swimming the 50 and 100 back, but he’s added 3 more events to his lineup as well.

Grevers’ full event schedule is as follows: 50 back, 100 back, 200 back, 50 free, and 100 free.

It’ll be interesting to see if Grevers actually wims the 200 back, since he’s entered and then had a change of heart at a few big meets in the past. He was 14th in the 200 back at Olympic Trials last summer, but wound up scratching out of semifinals. He also entered the 50 free but ended up declaring a false start.

Grevers has a good shot at making the team for the 50 and 100 backstrokes. Aside from that, however, his best chance to add another event is likely in the 100 free. He’s been on the 400 free relay in the past, swimming it at 2015 Worlds and earning a silver for his prelims effort at the 2012 London Olympics.