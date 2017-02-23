Joseph Schooling Ties Crocker’s Big 12 Meet Record with 19.18 50 Free

  0 Lauren Neidigh | February 23rd, 2017 | Big 12, College, News, Records

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Texas junior Joseph Schooling put on a show in day 2 prelims of the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships. In the 50 free, Schooling touched in 19.18 to tie the 13-year-old mark set by Ian Crocker back in 2004. That cut over half a second off his previous best flat start time of 19.70 from 2016 Big 12s.

Also putting up an impressive morning swim was his teammate Jack Conger, who finished 2nd in prelims with a quick 19.20. That bettered his previous lifetime best of 19.42 from the 2015 Big 12 meet. Tonight’s final is shaping up to be an exciting race. The field will include not only Schooling and Conger, but also Texas sprint stars Tate Jackson and Brett Ringgold.

Ringgold has been as fast as 19.07 before, which he posted at least season’s NCAAs. Jackson, on the other hand, boasts a lifetime best 19.25 rom last season’s Big 12s. With the 4 of them going head-to-head, it could take a sub-19 to win the gold.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

Read More »