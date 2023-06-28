Jonny Kulow Swims 48.47 100 Freestyle Breaking Jack Alexy’s 17-18 NAG Record

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

18 year old Jonny Kulow broke the 17-18 LCM 100 freestyle National Age Group (NAG) record swimming a 48.47 in Indianapolis.

Kulow broke the previous record of 48.69 set by Jack Alexy back in 2021. Notably, Alexy won the 100 freestyle tonight in a 47.93, making the Worlds roster for the US.

Kulow previously stood at the #2 fastest in the age group after swimming a 48.70 just a few weeks ago in his home pool in Tempe.

Kulow’s best time coming into this summer was a 50.39 which he swam at 2020 Wave II Olympic Trials. In total, Kulow has dropped 1.92 seconds so far this season.

Kulow was out in a 23.25 tonight and came home in a 25.22. This is Kulow’s first NAG record.

Kulow will enter his sophomore season this fall at Arizona State. This past season, Kulow was the team’s second-fastest 50 (behind Jack Dolan) and 100 (behind Leon Marchand) freestyler this past season. Dolan just finished up his redshirt junior year and Marchand completed his sophomore year.

Kulow was on four of Arizona State’s relays at NCAAs this past season, all but the 800 free relay. Notably, the team loses two legs (Max McCusker and Grant House) in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays as both swimmers just graduated. Kulow’s continued success this summer so far is a good sign to help minimize the losses for the Sun Devil sprint group, especially at the relay level.