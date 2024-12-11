Join SwimTopia 12/12/24 for a League Management Features Demo Webinar

Courtesy of SwimTopia, a SwimSwam partner.

SwimTopia helps summer swim leagues relieve seasonal stress by offering a robust suite of league specific features. With SwimTopia for leagues (which includes governing bodies like high/middle school districts and year-round LSCs), SwimTopia offers not only a free league website, but also handy league management features when some or all teams in the league use the software.

On Thursday December 12, 2024 at 1:00 PM Eastern, SwimTopia staff is hosting an hour-long webinar demo to showcase league management features. Ever been curious about SwimTopia for leagues or how SwimTopia can help alleviate the summer swim stress? Find out for yourself!

Register Here for SwimTopia’s League Features Overview

What is included in a league-wide account? Find out below! If 100% of your teams lock into SwimTopia’s league account, you’ll receive:

Shared meet templates

Shared league waivers

Meet schedule import (which pushes your entire season’s meet schedule to individual teams- with corresponding entry rules and events!)

Organized division standings

League-wide communications/reporting

With SwimTopia, the data sharing between linked leagues and teams streamlines operations/saves team and league administrators a ton of time, emails, and paper. Further, when all teams in your league/district use SwimTopia, we make the deal even sweeter by waiving the $150/team upfront cost*.

If your league doesn’t have a website (or it’s never updated), SwimTopia is here to help! As mentioned, SwimTopia offers a free, easy to use league/district/LSC website for all governing organizations, no matter how many of the teams currently use SwimTopia or Meet Maestro. The free league websites offer one centralized location to:

Store important information (like league waivers, bylaws, or meet results)

Showcase teams

Organize schedules

Display an organized face for the league to outside parties

Are some but not all of your teams using SwimTopia? Those teams can be linked to the league site and still take advantage of shared waivers, meet templates, and job templates created and shared by the league.

Interested in learning whether SwimTopia might fit your summer swim league or high school district? Sign up for our upcoming demo or reach out to our sales team at (877) 856 2940 ext. 1.

“We spoke with a number of other leagues throughout our area and around the country. Each one of them wholeheartedly stands behind SwimTopia and Meet Maestro. No other company understands the needs of summer league programs as well as SwimTopia does; they really get what our teams need to make their jobs easier, and their customer service is second to none.”

Franke Marsden, Atlanta Swim Association

*If all league/district teams are invoiced under a league-wide billing plan

SwimTopia, launched in 2011, has become a mainstay in the summer recreational market. Known for its ease-of-use and comprehensive features, SwimTopia has made running swim teams as simple as possible. The features suite includes: registration, communications, team stores, meet and volunteer sign up, and reporting.

SwimTopia’s meet management solution Meet Maestro is included with every SwimTopia account. Meet Maestro makes it easy to create swim meets, edit entries, and seamlessly run meets. With SwimTopia’s mobile app, users can view live results, receive swim reminders and results notifications, and see an overview of their family’s account (with best times, volunteer points, and more).

Find out if SwimTopia is a fit for you! Start a free trial here or sign up for a live demo webinar here!