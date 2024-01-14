James Fike Brings Men’s 40-44 100 IM U.S. Masters’ Record Under 50 Seconds (49.61)

U.S. Masters Swimming has gotten off to a quick start in 2024. At the Mr. Freeze meet at the Rockwall Aquatic Center in Texas this weekend, James Fike set a new USMS 100 IM record in the men’s 40-44 age group. The 42-year-old Fike blazed a 49.61 in the 100 IM, breaking the old record of 50.30 by .69 seconds. Markus Rogan set that standard less than a year ago in April 2023.

Fike, who swam Unattached, was out in 22.67, then came home in 26.94 on the back half of the race.

Not only does this swim bring the 100 IM USMS men’s 40-44 record under 50 seconds, it is also Fike’s first time breaking that barrier. His entry time was a 50.65, but his fastest 100 IM on record previously was a 52.09, swum at the RACE LPA Memorial Meet in November 2022. So, in addition to be a record-setting swim, it also marks a 2.48 second drop for Fike.

The founder and CEO of Fike Swim already owns three USMS Masters’ records in the 40-44 age group. In March 2023, he claimed the 100 and 200 breaststroke records in 53.13 and 1:56.61. Since then, he’s owned all three breaststroke records as he broke the 50 breaststroke record in 2021 (24.19).

He also owns the same three records in the USMS 35-39 age group. His records in the 40-44 age group are all faster than his standards in the younger age bracket. In January 2020, Fike wrote an op-ed for SwimSwam detailing the changes he’s made to his swimming, weight training, recovery, and nutrition. The “less is more” approach to training he describes is what he cites as the main factor that is helping him achieve lifetime bests past the “typical” age for setting best times in swimming.