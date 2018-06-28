IU Studs, Schmitt, Meili Expected at Pro Swim Series Finale

In a final tune-up for many swimmers ahead of next month’s Phillips 66 National Championships, a host of Olympians and National Team members are expected to compete at next week’s TYR Pro Swim Series at Columbus, set for July 5-8 at Ohio State’s McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.

Among the standouts expected to headline the field are Olympic champions Lilly King (Evansville, Ind./Indiana University) and Allison Schmitt (Canton, Mich./Pitchfork Aquatics), as well as fellow individual Olympic medalists Chase Kalisz (Bel Air, Md./Athens Bulldog Swim Club), Katie Meili (Colleyville, Texas/New York Athletic Club), Cody Miller (Las Vegas, Nev./Sandpipers of Nevada) and Leah Smith (Pittsburgh, Pa./Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics).

National Team member Zane Grothe (Boulder City, Nev./Mission Viejo Nadadores) sits second in the men’s TYR Pro Swim Series standings behind Kalisz entering the sixth and final stop and is expected to compete in Columbus for the first time since setting two short-course-yards American records at 2017 Winter Nationals. More than 80 swimmers from host Ohio State and a number of area age-group standouts also will be in action.

The four-day meet opens with timed finals for the 1500-meter freestyle on Thursday, July 5 at 5 p.m. EDT. Friday, July 6 through Sunday, July 8 will feature 10 a.m. EDT prelims followed by finals at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Single- and all-session tickets and meet information is available online: https://www.usaswimming.org/utility/event-pages/event-detail/2018/07/05/default-calendar/tyr-pro-swim-series-at-columbus

Two nights in Columbus will feature live television coverage with the Saturday, July 7 action split between the Olympic Channel (6:30-7 p.m. EDT) and NBC Sports Network (7-8 p.m. EDT) and the Sunday, July 8 competition airing on NBC Sports Network at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Friday, July 6 finals will be streamed via the NBC Sports App. Also, a live webcast of daily prelims and the Thursday, July 5 distance session will be available at usaswimming.org.

Also continuing in Columbus is USA Swim Squads, a new feature for 2018 that allows USA Swimming National Team members to compete for team points and a grand prize throughout this year’s events. Four teams, captained by Olympic legends Natalie Coughlin, Lenny Krayzelburg, Jason Lezak and Kaitlin Sandeno, will feature six active athletes designated across six event categories (one athlete per team per category) who are eligible to score points in a maximum of two events from that category – free, back, breast, fly, IM or flex. Team Krayzelburg leads the way with 457 points heading into Columbus.

In the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series, swimmers may earn awards for top-three finishes in all individual Olympic events. At each meet, $1,000 will be provided for a first-place finish, $600 for second and $200 for third. Participants will be awarded points in each individual Olympic event throughout the duration of the series (Five points for first, three for second, one point for third place).

At 2018 Phillips 66 Nationals, the point totals will double to 10 points for first place, six for second and two points for third place. The final series tally will be computed after the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, slated for July 25-29 in Irvine, California, and the prizes will be awarded at that time.

The top eligible male and female overall point total winners in the series will earn a one-year lease of a BMW vehicle, as well as a $10,000 series bonus. For more information on the TYR Pro Swim Series, visit: https://www.usaswimming.org/tyr-pro-swim-series

Press release courtesy of USA Swimming.