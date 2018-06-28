Edwards-Smith Lowers Australian Age Record On Day 3 Of Oceania Champs

2018 OCEANIA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The third day of the 2018 Oceania Swimming Championships in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea is in the books, and several of the winners from days 1 and 2 found themselves back on top of the podium.

Highlighting the action was 15-year-old Australian Joshua Edwards-Smith, who broke his own Australian Age Record to win the men’s 200 back. Edwards-Smith clocked in at 2:01.95, dipping below his previous record for 15-year-olds of 2:02.04, set in April. 18-year-old Kiwi Andrew Jeffcoat finished as the runner-up to Edwards-Smith in 2:04.19, just as he did in the 100 back.

Others who had already won an individual title coming into the day and added to it were Hawaiian Grace Monahan and New Zealander Bronagh Ryan.

The 14-year-old Monahan had wins in the 50 fly and 400 IM on days 1 and 2, and added a third on Thursday in the 100 fly. She went 1:01.84, getting under her previous best of 1:02.22 set less than two weeks ago at the Hawaiian Senior Championships. 15-year-old Aussie Emily White (1:03.48) took 2nd.

Ryan, who is 25, won the 100 breast on day 2, and followed it up with the 50 breast title on day 3 in 32.88. 200 breast champ Lauren Gastevich of Australia was 2nd in 33.40.

OTHER WINNERS