Iowa Women’s Swim & Dive Releases 2022-23 Schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Head coach Nathan Mundt released the details of the University of Iowa women’s swimming and diving team’s 2022-23 schedule Monday. The Hawkeyes will host five meets at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, including the Hawkeye Invitational.

– Iowa opens the season with a nonconference dual at Northern Iowa on Oct. 7.

– The Hawkeyes will compete in six Big Ten duals – at home against Nebraska (Oct. 21), at Minnesota (Nov. 11), at home against Illinois (Jan. 13-14) and a tri-meet in Evanston, Illinois, against Northwestern, Minnesota and Purdue on Jan. 27-28.

– The Hawkeye Invitational returns for the first time since 2018. It will be held at the CRWC from Dec. 1-3.

– The Hawkeyes will host the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series meet against Iowa State on Dec. 9 in Iowa City. Iowa has won 10 of the last 11 meetings in the series.

– Iowa’s home finale will be on Jan. 21 against Vanderbilt. It will serve as the team’s Senior Day, where the program will recognize Kennedy Gilbertson, Aleksandra Olesiak and Sheridan Schreiber.

– The postseason begins with the Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan, from Feb. 15-18. The NCAA Zone D Diving Championships will be in Minneapolis from March 6-9 and the NCAA Championships will be held in Knoxville, Tennessee, from March 15-18.

The Hawkeyes return seven letterwinners and add 15 newcomers for the 2022-23 season.