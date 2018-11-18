Iowa Scores Commitment from 5x MSHSAA State Champ Evan Holt

Evan Holt from Kearney, Missouri has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at the University of Iowa in the class of 2023. He will join fellow commits Preston Planells and Will Myhre in Iowa City in the fall of 2019.

“I am happy to announce that I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at The University of Iowa! I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for helping me get to this point! #gohawks”

Holt is a senior at Kearney High School where he is coached by Nathan Long. The Bulldogs finished 4th in the team standings at the MSHSAA Boys Class 1State Championships last weekend. Holt anchored the winning 200 medley relay (21.28), coming from behind to pass both Parkway West and Central (Cape Girardeau) over the final yards of the race. He went 21.15 on the end of the medley relay in prelims. He also contributed runner-up finishes in the 200 free (1:39.53) and 500 free (4:29.88), the latter by 5/100, and anchored the 400 free relay to 5th place (46.64).

During his prep career, Holt amassed 5 Missouri Class 1 State Titles: 3 individual and 2 relay. As a junior he won the 200 free (1:40.70) and 500 free (4:34.26); the previous year he was 1st in the 200 free (1:39.94) and 3rd in the 500 (4:35.34).

Holt does his year-round swimming with Club North Swimming, whose coach Todd Harvey is a University of Iowa Swimming and Diving alumnus. While his best 200/500 times come from high school swimming, he earned PBs in the 1000 free and 1650 free with stellar performances at Columbia Sectionals in March. There he finished 2nd in the 1650 and 4th in the 1000; he was also 4th in the 500 and 6th in the 200 free.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:39.53

500 free – 4:29.88

1000 free – 9:17.38

1650 free – 15:37.97

From Missouri to the Hawkeye State… Welcome to the #Hawkeyes Evan! #SigningDay pic.twitter.com/XvshuNbIGb — Iowa Swim & Dive (@IowaSwimDive) November 15, 2018