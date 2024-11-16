Iowa High School State Champion Grace Hoeper Commits To Indiana For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Multi-time Iowa high school state champion Grace Hoeper has signed on to swim for Indiana beginning in the fall of 2025. The Solon, Iowa native races for Iowa City High School and her club team the Iowa City Flyers. When she verbally committed to the Hoosiers, Hoeper wrote:

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Indiana University to further my academic and athletic career! I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for getting me to where I am. I can’t wait for what’s next! Go Hoosiers!!! ❤️🤍

Most recently, Hoeper won the 50 and 100 freestyle (23.34/50.95) at the IGHSAU Regional Swim Meet, setting her up to defend her 2023 state titles in both events this month. She also won the 100 and 200 freestyle (51.18/1:53.08) at the MVC Conference Championships at the end of October. Her 50 freestyle time from this past weekend is faster than she went to claim her 2023 state title (23.44).

Since winning her state titles last year, Hoeper has improved both her 50 and 100 freestyle lifetime bests, clocking a 23.01 at the February Iowa SC Championships and 49.79 at the Speedo Winter Juniors – West in December 2023.

She projects as a classic 50/100/200 freestyler but also could develop in butterfly and the 200 IM.

Best Times (SCY):

50 free: 23.01

100 free: 49.79

200 free: 1:48.67

100 fly: 55.80

200 fly: 2:02.58

200 IM: 2:06.79

In addition to qualifying for Winter Juniors, Hoeper competed at the long-course 2023 Junior Nationals, competing in the 50 and 100 freestyle. This summer, she raced at the Speedo Summer Championships, with her highest finish coming from a season-best 26.41 50 freestyle for 27th place.

With her times in the 50/100/200 freestyle, Indiana is surely hoping the Hoeper will play a role in their relays as well as contribute in her individual events. Hoeper’s current lifetime bests in the 100 and 200 freestyle would make the ‘C’ final at the 2024 Women’s Big Ten Championships, where the Hoosiers won the 400 freestyle relay to win the conference championship by half a point.

Hoeper joins Kaylee Bishop, Colleen Bull, Kamile Zinis, Liberty Clark, and Luci Gutierrez as part of the Hoosier women’s 2025 recruiting class.

