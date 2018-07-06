Iona Gaels Pick Up Commitment from Flyer Jalen Ramjohn

Jalen Ramjohn from Bronx, New York has announced his commitment to swim for Iona College in the fall.

“It’s been a long swim career, learned so much, helped so many, and I am so grateful for all the experiences and interactions I’ve had with people over the years. It made me the young man I am today. No matter if it was good or bad I am thankful for everything I have been given.”

Ramjohn represents Badger Swim Club and swam for Salesian High School. The versatile Ramjohn competed in a variety of events during his high school career. He was runner-up in the 100 fly at the 2018 NYSPHSAA Federation Championships, going 49.45, and he took 37th in the 100 breast. As a junior he swam the 100 fly and 200 IM at Easterns, and the previous year he competed in the 100 back at the NYSPHSAA Federation Championships.

Ramjohn was a finalist in the 100 fly at Geneva Futures last summer; he also competed in the 100/200 back. At Winter Juniors East he took on the 100 back and 100 fly and time-trialed the 50 free. This spring he finaled in the 100 back, 50 breast, and 100 fly at ISCA Junior Championship Cup. Since the start of his senior year of high school, he has lowered his PBs in the 200 free, 50/100/200 breast, and 50/100/200 fly.

Ramjohn will be an asset to the Gaels from Day One. His best 100 fly time would have made the A final at 2018 MAAC Championships, where freshman Conor Mullin was Iona’s top scorer in the B final. Ramjohn would also have scored in the B final of the 100 back; he is close in the 200 IM, 100 breast, and 100 free.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 49.45

50 fly – 23.19

100 back – 51.67

50 back – 24.90

200 IM – 1:55.75

100 free – 47.69

I am blessed to announce my verbal commitment to Iona College! I would like to thank my coaches and my family. To my future family at Iona I can’t wait to start working with you and cheers to the memories we will have. I am so grateful for this opportunity, let’s win the Maac! pic.twitter.com/PTpjH8atqb — Jalen K. Ramjohn (@KhalidRamjohn) May 3, 2018

