Melanie Margalis Clocks 1:57.4 200 Free at Bulldog Grand Slam Day 1

2018 BULLDOG GRAND SLAM
- July 6th-8th, 2018
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
Melanie Margalis of St. Petersburg Aquatics blasted a 1:57.49 to win the 200 free, which notched a season-best by about a half-second. She was nearly three seconds ahead of Athens Bulldogs’ Veronica Burchill (2:00.21), who added a little after going under 2:00 this morning.
Javier Acevedo, representing Ajax Aquatic Club, posted the win in the men’s 200 free with the only sub-1:50 performance of the night – 1:49.55. Tennessee Aquatics’ Walker Higgins was under 1:50 this morning, but was 1:50.30 tonight for third. Sandwiched between the two was 16-year-old Jake Magahey of SwimAtlanta at 1:50.14, about a half second off of his LTB from May.
Molly Hannis, racing unattached, held off Michah Sumrall (formerly Lawrence) of Chattahoochee Gold in the 100 breast, 1:07.29 to 1:07.54. For Hannis, that’s over a second off of her 2018 best and PR, a 1:06.09 from March’s Atlanta PSS stop. Sumrall, on the other hand, was just .03 off of her season best from the same meet. Gamecock Aquatics’ Rachel Bernhardt took 3rd in 1:10.08 over Nashville Aquatic Club’s Alex Walsh (1:10.11).
OTHER WINNERS
- Athens Bulldogs got another win on the board in the men’s 100 breast, thanks to Nic Fink. That was a bit off of his 1:00.61 season best. Pointe-Claire Swim Club’s James Guest slotted into 2nd place with a 1:02.36.
- Santiago Grassi of Auburn took .16 off of his morning swim to win the 100 fly at 52.18. That was just .09 off of his Argentine record in the event. He held off Ryan Coetzee, unattached, who was 52.43, while Dynamo’s Gunnar Bentz was 3rd in 53.21.
- Three women broke 1:00 in the 100 fly, with Hali Flickinger leading the way in 58.84. Burchill claimed 2nd in 59.01, while DART’s Hallie Kinsey, an incoming freshman at South Carolina, took 3rd in 59.81. That’s Kinsey’s first time under 1:00, bettering her 1:00.08 from the 2017 NCSA Summer Champs.
- Results from the A finals of the men’s and women’s 400 IM are not showing up on Meet Mobile. This post will be updated upon the results being available.
