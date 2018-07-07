Melanie Margalis Clocks 1:57.4 200 Free at Bulldog Grand Slam Day 1

2018 BULLDOG GRAND SLAM

July 6th-8th, 2018

Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia

Psych Sheet

Meet Site

Results on Meet Mobile “2018 Bulldog Grand Slam”

Melanie Margalis of St. Petersburg Aquatics blasted a 1:57.49 to win the 200 free, which notched a season-best by about a half-second. She was nearly three seconds ahead of Athens Bulldogs’ Veronica Burchill (2:00.21), who added a little after going under 2:00 this morning.

Javier Acevedo, representing Ajax Aquatic Club, posted the win in the men’s 200 free with the only sub-1:50 performance of the night – 1:49.55. Tennessee Aquatics’ Walker Higgins was under 1:50 this morning, but was 1:50.30 tonight for third. Sandwiched between the two was 16-year-old Jake Magahey of SwimAtlanta at 1:50.14, about a half second off of his LTB from May.

Molly Hannis, racing unattached, held off Michah Sumrall (formerly Lawrence) of Chattahoochee Gold in the 100 breast, 1:07.29 to 1:07.54. For Hannis, that’s over a second off of her 2018 best and PR, a 1:06.09 from March’s Atlanta PSS stop. Sumrall, on the other hand, was just .03 off of her season best from the same meet. Gamecock Aquatics’ Rachel Bernhardt took 3rd in 1:10.08 over Nashville Aquatic Club’s Alex Walsh (1:10.11).

OTHER WINNERS