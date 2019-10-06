International Swimming League Match 1 in Indianapolis: Day 2 Live Recap

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Day Two

The lane assignment have been scrambled for Day 2, with Energy Standard and Cali Condors taking the middle of the pool and Aqua Centurions and DC Trident occupying the outside lanes. The assignments are based on the team standings as of Day 1:

Energy Standard 250.0 points – Lanes 3/4

Cali Condors 229.5 points – Lanes 5/6

DC Trident 165.0 points – Lanes 7/8

Aqua Centurions 163.5 points – Lanes 1/2

SwimSwam’s Reid Carlson provides live color commentary on each race in italics, below:

Women’s 100 free

1. Sarah SJOSTROM – Energy Standard – 51.76

2. Siobhan HAUGHEY – DC Trident – 52.34

3. Olivia SMOLIGA – Cali Condors – 52.59

4. Penny OLEKSIAK – Energy Standard – 52.86

5. Mallory COMERFORD – Cali Condors – 53.06

6. Anika APOSTALON – DC Trident – 53.87

7. Silvia di PIETRO – Aqua Centurions – 54.00

8. Larissa OLIVEIRA – Aqua Centurions – 54.51

Sarah Sjostrom of Energy Standard, who is in the running for MVP of the women’s meet with two individual wins (50 free and 100 fly) and a relay gold on Saturday, continued her winning ways with a victory in the women’s 100 free to kick off Sunday’s competition. Swimming in the middle of the pool, she turned in 24.81 at the 50, just ahead of Olivia Smoliga. Sjostrom touched in 51.76 to claim her 3rd individual gold. Siobhan Haughey of DC Trident finished 2nd, Smoliga took 3rd.

Energy Standard’s Sjostrom ups her individual win streak in the ISL to a perfect 3-for-3 here in the 100 free. With a 51.76, Sjostrom was faster even than everyone but herself in yesterday’s 4 x 100 freestyle relay in today’s open 100. We’ll see Sjostrom again in the women’s 50 freestyle “skins” race, the final event of the session, barring a tie-breaker 4 x 50 mixed medley relay. Penny Oleksiak adds to the points for Energy Standard with a 4th-place finish, meanwhile Olivia Smoliga and Mallory Comerford add substantial points to the Condors with 3rd and 5th-place finishes. Smoliga, like Sjostrom, will also swim the 50 freestyle “skins” race, as will runner-up Siobhan Haughey.

Haughey brings in 7 more points for the DC Trident, despite swimming out of lane 7.

Men’s 100 free

1. Chad le CLOS – Energy Standard – 46.96

2. Simonas BILIS – Energy Standard – 47.12

3. Breno CORREIA – Aqua Centurions – 47.15

4. Santo CONDORELLI – Aqua Centurions – 47.41

5. Zach APPLE – DC Trident – 47.53

6. Kacper MAJCHRZAK – Cali Condors – 47.63

7. Bowe BECKER – Cali Condors – 47.71

8. Robert HOWARD – DC Trident – 48.12

Santo Condorelli took it out first, but an unbelievable finish from Chad le Clos gave the 100 free to Energy Standard. Le Clos came from behind to touch in 46.96, just ahead of teammate Simonas Bilis (47.12), giving Energy Standard a 1-2 finish and 16 points. Aqua Centurions went 3-4 with Breno Correia and Condorelli.

Chad le Clos buried all doubts that he is in danger of under-performing due to an illness severe enough to require him to perform a “fitness test” just to compete in Indy. Though le Clos was not as fast as Rome-based Santo Condorelli through the first 50 meter, he utilized his underwaters to propel him ahead of Condorelli and to the wall first. Condorelli and le Clos later race the 50 fly and the 50 freestyle “skins” race later on, with the fly coming fast. The lactic acid these swimmers must be feeling with such proximity between races is palpable; whether it will reflect in their performances near the end of the session will be an interesting aspect to watch from a training perspective.

Women’s 100 breast

1. Lilly KING – Cali Condors – 1:04.43

2. Molly HANNIS – Cali Condors – 1:05.08

3. Bethany GALAT – DC Trident – 1:05.27

4. Martina CARRARO – Aqua Centurions – 1:05.37

5. Leiston PICKETT – DC Trident – 1:05.77

6. Imogen CLARK – Energy Standard – 1:05.90

7. Kierra SMITH – Energy Standard – 1:06.82

8. Georgia BOHL – Aqua Centurions – 1:06.88

Cali Condors went 1-2 in another breaststroke event as Lilly King edged teammate Molly Hannis to win the 100 breast. That’s the 3rd win for King, who along with Sjostrom is leading the women’s field for MVP.

Lilly King picked up her 3rd individual win for a weekend total of 27 individual points with the victory in the 100 breaststroke. The Cali Condors bring in 16 points total, thanks to a 2nd-place finish from Molly Hannis. DC Trident also fared well in this race, thanks to a 3rd-place finish from Bethan Galat and a 5th-place finish from Leiston Pickett.

Men’s 100 breast

1. Ilya SHYMANOVICH – Energy Standard – 56.71

2. Nicolo MARTINENGHI – Aqua Centurions – 57.05

3. Anton CHUPKOV – Energy Standard – 57.40

4. Fabio SCOZZOLI – Aqua Centurions – 57.47

5. Nic FINK – Cali Condors – 57.85

6. Ian FINNERTY – DC Trident – 58.38

7. Andrew WILSON – Cali Condors – 59.04

8. Cody MILLER – DC Trident – 59.38

Ilya Shymanovich and Anton Chupkov picked up 15 points for Energy Standard with 1st and 3rd-place finishes. Martinenghi and Scozzoli bring in a much-needed 12-point haul with 2nd and 4th-place finishes. DC Trident’s Cody Miller held true to his word and altered his technique to only do 1 dolphin kick off each wall, following a relay disqualification at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, in August. Even so, Miller finished in 8th.

UPDATED TEAM SCORES

Energy Standard – 300 points Cali Condors – 266.5 points Aqua Centurions – 195.5 points DC Trident – 194 points

Women’s 400 free

1. Katie LEDECKY – DC Trident – 3:54.06

2. Ariarne TITMUS – Cali Condors – 3:57.61

3. Hali FLICKINGER – Cali Condors – 3:59.81

4. Sarah KOHLER – Aqua Centurions – 4:02.42

5. Leah NEALE – DC Trident – 4:06.43

6. Mary-Sophie HARVEY – Energy Standard – 4:08.34

7. Hanna MILEY – Aqua Centurions – 4:10.71*

8. Viktoriya GUNES – Energy Standard – 4:12.57*

*Did not make minimum time

Katie Ledecky took it out first from lane 7, trying to put clear water behind her from the outset. Ariarne Titmus, who upset Ledecky at Worlds this summer, led the rest of the field but trailed Ledecky by a full body at the 200. Titmus had come back on Ledecky in Gwangju, so this time Ledecky wasn’t giving anyone a chance. She ended up winning by 3.6 seconds with 3:54.06, giving valuable points to DC Trident and pulling the team into 3rd place. Titmus placed 2nd in 3:57.61, 2.2 seconds ahead of her Cali Condors teammate, Hali Flickinger.

Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus, representing the DC Trident and Cali Condors, respectively, faced off in a rematch in the women’s 400 freestyle, where Ledecky, who might be called a “novice” in SCM competition where she holds no notable records, blasted a 3:54.06 to win by multiple body-lengths and finish just .14 off Titmus’ 2018 World Record in the SCM version of this event. FINA has stated that it will ignore times posted in ISL competition, an assertion which will now be put to the test, as Ledecky destroyed Katie Hoff’s 2010 American Record, which previously–or perhaps still stands–at a 3:57.07.

Jack-of-all-trades Hali Flickinger, swimming for the Condors, placed 3rd for 6 points, bringing the Condors total points in this race to 13, an equal team result for the Condors than DC Trident, despite Ledecky’s incredible swim, as the Trident’s second swimmer, Leah Neale, placed 5th for and equal 13 points.

UPDATED TEAM SCORES

Energy Standard – 303 points Cali Condors – 279.5 points DC Trident – 207 points Aqua Centurions – 201.5 points

Men’s 400 free

1. Zane GROTHE – DC Trident – 3:41.64

2. Mykhailo ROMANCHUK – Energy Standard – 3:42.26

3. Anton IPSEN – Cali Condors – 3:42.79

4. Velimir STJEPANOVIC – DC Trident – 3:43.10

5. Poul ZELLMANN – Aqua Centurions – 3:43.15

6. Kregor ZIRK – Energy Standard – 3:44.75

7. Townley HAAS – Cali Condors – 3:44.76

8. Travis MAHONEY – Aqua Centurions – 3:47.92

Another big win for DC Trident with Zane Grothe claiming victory in the 400 free. Grothe led from start to finish out in lane 8, winning decisively in 3:41.64. Mykhailo Romanchuk of Energy Standard took 2nd ahead of Cali Condors’ Anton Ipsen.

Zane Grothe buoys the Trident with another 9 points and a win in the men’s 400 freestyle, just holding off Energy Standard’s Romanchuk, who touched 2nd for 7 points. The Trident pull in another 5 points with a 4th-place finish from Velimir Sjepanovic for an event total of 14 points.

The Aqua Centurions did not fare well in this race, pulling in a mere 5 points with 5th and 8th-place finishes.

Women’s 4×100 medley

1. Cali Condors 1 (Olivia SMOLIGA, Lilly KING, Kelsi DAHLIA, Mallory COMERFORD) – 3:49.06

2. Cali Condors 2 (Kylie MASSE, Molly HANNIS, Natalie HINDS, Kasia WASICK) – 3:50.39

3. Energy Standard 2 (Emily SEEBOHM, Imogen CLARK, Rebecca SMITH, Femke HEEMSKERK) – 3:51.26

4. DC Trident 1 (Simona KUBOVA, Bethany GALAT, Brianna THROSSELL, Siobhan HAUGHEY) – 3:52.11

5. Aqua Centurions 1 (Marghertia PANZIERA, Martina CARRARO, Elena di LIDDO, Federica PELLEGRINI) – 3:53.27

6. Energy Standard 1 (Georgia DAVIES, Kierra SMITH, Sarah SJOSTROM, Charlotte BONNET) – 3:53.91

7. DC Trident 2 (Lisa BRATTON, Leiston PICKETT, Sarah GIBSON, Annika BRUHN) – 3:54.48

8. Aqua Centurions 2 (Silvia SCALIA, Georgia BOHL, Ilaria BIANCHI, Lidon MUNOZ) – 3:58.07

Cali Condors got out to a quick start with a backstroke leg from Olivia Smoliga. Lilly King took over on breaststroke and handed off to Kelsi Dahlia with a full body-length lead. King split 1:03.78. Dahlia kept the lead for the Cali Condors, while Natalie Hinds moved the other Cali Condors relay into 2nd place on the fly split. Kasia Wasick held off Energy Standard’s Femke Heemskerk to give the Condors a 1-2 finish, which is huge for the team points in their battle with Energy Standard. Energy Standard took 3rd and 6th so the team race, while tightening, hasn’t changed.

UPDATED TEAM SCORES

Energy Standard – 331 points Cali Condors – 319.5 points DC Trident – 235 points Aqua Centurions – 216.5 points

Men’s 200 IM

Women’s 200 IM

Men’s 50 fly

Women’s 50 fly

Men’s 100 back

Women’s 100 back

Mixed 4×100 free

Women’s 200 fly

Men’s 200 fly

Women’s 50 free skins

Men’s 50 free skins

Mixed 4×50 medley (if needed to break a tie)