International Swimming League Match 1 in Indianapolis: Day 2 Live Recap

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1
- Saturday, October 5th – Sunday, October 6th
- 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm EST
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium (IUPUI)
- Short Course Meters (SCM)
- Group A: Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Aqua Centurions
- Live Stream, Event Schedule, and Viewer’s Guide
- U.S. Live Stream(ESPN3)
- Day 2 Start Lists
- NEW- Updated Start List Event 26 Women’s 400 Medley Relay
- NEW- Updated Start List Event 33 Mixed 400 Free Relay
Day Two
The lane assignment have been scrambled for Day 2, with Energy Standard and Cali Condors taking the middle of the pool and Aqua Centurions and DC Trident occupying the outside lanes. The assignments are based on the team standings as of Day 1:
- Energy Standard 250.0 points – Lanes 3/4
- Cali Condors 229.5 points – Lanes 5/6
- DC Trident 165.0 points – Lanes 7/8
- Aqua Centurions 163.5 points – Lanes 1/2
SwimSwam’s Reid Carlson provides live color commentary on each race in italics, below:
Women’s 100 free
Sarah Sjostrom of Energy Standard, who is in the running for MVP of the women’s meet with two individual wins (50 free and 100 fly) and a relay gold on Saturday, continued her winning ways with a victory in the women’s 100 free to kick off Sunday’s competition. Swimming in the middle of the pool, she turned in 24.81 at the 50, just ahead of Olivia Smoliga. Sjostrom touched in 51.76 to claim her 3rd individual gold. Siobhan Haughey of DC Trident finished 2nd, Smoliga took 3rd.
Men’s 100 free
Santo Condorelli took it out first, but an unbelievable finish from Chad le Clos gave the 100 free to Energy Standard. Le Clos came from behind to touch in 46.96, just ahead of teammate Simonas Bilis (47.12), giving Energy Standard a 1-2 finish and 16 points. Aqua Centurions went 3-4 with Breno Correia and Condorelli.
Women’s 100 breast
Cali Condors went 1-2 in another breaststroke event as Lilly King edged teammate Molly Hannis to win the 100 breast. That’s the 3rd win for King, who along with Sjostrom is leading the women’s field for MVP.
Lilly King picked up her 3rd individual win for a weekend total of 27 individual points with the victory in the 100 breaststroke. The Cali Condors bring in 16 points total, thanks to a 2nd-place finish from Molly Hannis. DC Trident also fared well in this race, thanks to a 3rd-place finish from Bethan Galat and a 5th-place finish from Leiston Pickett.
Men’s 100 breast
Ilya Shymanovich and Anton Chupkov picked up 15 points for Energy Standard with 1st and 3rd-place finishes. Martinenghi and Scozzoli bring in a much-needed 12-point haul with 2nd and 4th-place finishes. DC Trident’s Cody Miller held true to his word and altered his technique to only do 1 dolphin kick off each wall, following a relay disqualification at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, in August. Even so, Miller finished in 8th.
UPDATED TEAM SCORES
- Energy Standard – 300 points
- Cali Condors – 266.5 points
- Aqua Centurions – 195.5 points
- DC Trident – 194 points
Women’s 400 free
Katie Ledecky took it out first from lane 7, trying to put clear water behind her from the outset. Ariarne Titmus, who upset Ledecky at Worlds this summer, led the rest of the field but trailed Ledecky by a full body at the 200. Titmus had come back on Ledecky in Gwangju, so this time Ledecky wasn’t giving anyone a chance. She ended up winning by 3.6 seconds with 3:54.06, giving valuable points to DC Trident and pulling the team into 3rd place. Titmus placed 2nd in 3:57.61, 2.2 seconds ahead of her Cali Condors teammate, Hali Flickinger.
UPDATED TEAM SCORES
- Energy Standard – 303 points
- Cali Condors – 279.5 points
- DC Trident – 207 points
- Aqua Centurions – 201.5 points
Men’s 400 free
Another big win for DC Trident with Zane Grothe claiming victory in the 400 free. Grothe led from start to finish out in lane 8, winning decisively in 3:41.64. Mykhailo Romanchuk of Energy Standard took 2nd ahead of Cali Condors’ Anton Ipsen.
Women’s 4×100 medley
Cali Condors got out to a quick start with a backstroke leg from Olivia Smoliga. Lilly King took over on breaststroke and handed off to Kelsi Dahlia with a full body-length lead. King split 1:03.78. Dahlia kept the lead for the Cali Condors, while Natalie Hinds moved the other Cali Condors relay into 2nd place on the fly split. Kasia Wasick held off Energy Standard’s Femke Heemskerk to give the Condors a 1-2 finish, which is huge for the team points in their battle with Energy Standard. Energy Standard took 3rd and 6th so the team race, while tightening, hasn’t changed.
UPDATED TEAM SCORES
- Energy Standard – 331 points
- Cali Condors – 319.5 points
- DC Trident – 235 points
- Aqua Centurions – 216.5 points
Men’s 200 IM
Women’s 200 IM
Men’s 50 fly
Women’s 50 fly
Men’s 100 back
Women’s 100 back
Mixed 4×100 free
Women’s 200 fly
Men’s 200 fly
Women’s 50 free skins
Men’s 50 free skins
Mixed 4×50 medley (if needed to break a tie)
Loving the changes on today’s stream. Now we have 2nd and 3rd results plus a consistent scoreboard at the bottom of the screen. Plus split differences between top three in the middle of the race.
Still no final times besides first place.
Slow down the presentation … basically missed the intro of the men’s 100 free (at least on the CBC stream). Also, we need to get the personalities of the swimmers showing through … post-race interviews are a must
Agreed
Not that it would have counted, but Ledecky only .1 off the SC wr in the 400 there. Showing Titmus she’s gonna need to work to pull an upset next summer.
Can’t wait until she breaks it. Then it sets up a battle with FINA to see if they validate that record or not.