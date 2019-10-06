Hauck, O’Callaghan & Kritzinger Help QLD Win 11th Straight Aussie State Teams

2019 AUSTRALIAN STATE TEAMS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, October 4th – Sunday, October 6th
- Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) Aquatic Center, Canberra
- SCM
The Australian State Teams Championship meet wrapped up today, October 6th, with Queensland keeping its winning streak alive.
Amassing a total of 2414.50 points, Queensland came out on top once again, winning the competition for the 11th straight year. Here wer the final State Teams Championships point totals:
- QLD: 2414.50
- NSW: 1867.50
- VIC: 1624
- New Zealand: 1309
- WA: 1104
- SA: 728.50
- TAS: 393.50
- NT: 31
Additionally, Queensland took home the top prize in all age and gender categories of Overall Girls; Overall Boys; 13/14 year girls; 15/16 year girls; 14/15 year boys (tied with Victoria); and 16/17 year boys, further demonstrating its dominance at the 3-day affair.
The event is a team-based competition, in which representatives from each State go head-to-head in a variety of individual and relay events to score points for their State. Each state’s team may include a maximum of 40 swimmers, divided into two age groups (14/15 years and 16/17 years for males and 13/14 and 15/16 for females), with no more than 10 males and 10 females in each age group.
The following Queensland athletes were specifically honored. We’ve included their individual results below.
- Tiana Kritzinger was awarded the top prize for 13/14 year girls. Kritzinger collected gold in her age cateogory’s 800m free, earning a time of 8:41.03, while she also took home 200m free gold in a mark of 2:03.11. The teen also placed 2nd in the 400m free in 4:16.18, 5th in the 200m IM in 2:19.70, 6th in the 200m breast in 2:37.80 and 3rd in the 400m IM in 4:55.78.
- Mollie O’Callaghan snagged the overall winner of the 15/16 year girls category, with the 15-year-old topping the podium both the 100m back in 59.14 and the 50m back in 27.15. O’Callaghan also nabbed silver in the 200m back in 2:10.88 and was a member of 3 gold medal-winning relays.
- Thomas Hauck took home top honors for the 16/17 boys. The All Saints swimmer wreaked havoc on his age group, earning an incredible total of 8 individual gold medals. Hauck’s personal gold medal-winning performances included: 400m free (3:45.76); 50m back (25.24); 200m IM (1:59.26); 100m back (52.97); 200m fly (1:58.52); 200m back (1:55.32); 200m free (1:47.33); 400m IM (4:14.78); in addition to relay medals.
Hauck also nailed a new State Teams Record in the 400m free, while the 4x200m free relay of Hauck, Bailey Coleman, Sam Short and Cooper Ritchie clocked a new State Teams Record in a time of 7:14.00.
Never in doubt.
Also
Tara Kinder of Victoria ( age 16 ) broke 3 state teams records in 200IM , 100 breast and 200 breast .
Matthew Galea of NSW ( age 17 ) broke the 1500 free state teams record .
Tom Hauck (age 16) broke 5 state teams records – 400 , 200 free, 100, 200 back and 400 IM. ( the latter was held by Larkin).
Tara Kinder is legit. Absolutely huge. Better SC than LC though.
Just needs a little top end speed.
Also Mia Wierzbowski ( age 14 ) from Victoria broke the 100 breast record.