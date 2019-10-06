Hauck, O’Callaghan & Kritzinger Help QLD Win 11th Straight Aussie State Teams

2019 AUSTRALIAN STATE TEAMS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, October 4th – Sunday, October 6th

Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) Aquatic Center, Canberra

SCM

The Australian State Teams Championship meet wrapped up today, October 6th, with Queensland keeping its winning streak alive.

Amassing a total of 2414.50 points, Queensland came out on top once again, winning the competition for the 11th straight year. Here wer the final State Teams Championships point totals:

QLD: 2414.50

NSW: 1867.50

VIC: 1624

New Zealand: 1309

WA: 1104

SA: 728.50

TAS: 393.50

NT: 31

Additionally, Queensland took home the top prize in all age and gender categories of Overall Girls; Overall Boys; 13/14 year girls; 15/16 year girls; 14/15 year boys (tied with Victoria); and 16/17 year boys, further demonstrating its dominance at the 3-day affair.

The event is a team-based competition, in which representatives from each State go head-to-head in a variety of individual and relay events to score points for their State. Each state’s team may include a maximum of 40 swimmers, divided into two age groups (14/15 years and 16/17 years for males and 13/14 and 15/16 for females), with no more than 10 males and 10 females in each age group.

The following Queensland athletes were specifically honored. We’ve included their individual results below.

Tiana Kritzinger was awarded the top prize for 13/14 year girls. Kritzinger collected gold in her age cateogory’s 800m free, earning a time of 8:41.03, while she also took home 200m free gold in a mark of 2:03.11. The teen also placed 2nd in the 400m free in 4:16.18, 5th in the 200m IM in 2:19.70, 6th in the 200m breast in 2:37.80 and 3rd in the 400m IM in 4:55.78.

Mollie O'Callaghan snagged the overall winner of the 15/16 year girls category, with the 15-year-old topping the podium both the 100m back in 59.14 and the 50m back in 27.15. O'Callaghan also nabbed silver in the 200m back in 2:10.88 and was a member of 3 gold medal-winning relays.

Thomas Hauck took home top honors for the 16/17 boys. The All Saints swimmer wreaked havoc on his age group, earning an incredible total of 8 individual gold medals. Hauck's personal gold medal-winning performances included: 400m free (3:45.76); 50m back (25.24); 200m IM (1:59.26); 100m back (52.97); 200m fly (1:58.52); 200m back (1:55.32); 200m free (1:47.33); 400m IM (4:14.78); in addition to relay medals.

Hauck also nailed a new State Teams Record in the 400m free, while the 4x200m free relay of Hauck, Bailey Coleman, Sam Short and Cooper Ritchie clocked a new State Teams Record in a time of 7:14.00.