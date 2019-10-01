Queensland Looking to Keep Aussie State Teams C’ships Win Streak Alive

2019 AUSTRALIAN STATE TEAMS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, October 4th – Sunday, October 6th

Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) Aquatic Center, Canberra

SCM

The Australian State Teams Championship meet is celebrating its 10th anniversary, with reigning winners Queensland vying to keep their hot streak alive. The event is a team-based competition, in which representatives from each State go head-to-head in a variety of individual and relay events to score points for their State.

Each state’s team may include a maximum of 40 swimmers, divided into two age groups (14/15 years and 16/17 years for males and 13/14 and 15/16 for females), with no more than 10 males and 10 females in each age group.

Queensland has won the competition every year since 2009, but the likes of Western Australia, South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria will do their best to sidestep QLD’s plan for a repeat.

Below is a snapshot of key competitors for each state:

Victoria – Noah Millard, Lachlan Jackett-Simpson, Brayden Miles, Olivia Lefoe, Alanah Ilioski

Queensland – Thomas Hauck, Mollie O’Callaghan, Mia O’Leary, Connor Brackin, Thomas Connellan, Jorja Otto

New South Wales – Sydney Brown, Joshua Collett, Tylah Crabtree, Charlie Hawke, Chelsea Jones, Jason Yeou

Western Australia – Hugh Moran, Ruan Van Der Reit, Crystal Edwards, Thomas Noordzy, Damian Badenhorst, Adriano Todoro

South Australia – Emilie Muir, Sophie Healy, Harliai Curthoys-Davies