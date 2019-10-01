Miami’s Mason, Vallee Named ACC Women’s Swimmer, Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Miami Athletics

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A pair of women’s swimming & diving standouts helped the Hurricanes sweep the conference’s weekly performance awards, it was announced Tuesday.

Sophomore Zorry Mason was named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week and freshman Mia Vallée was named ACC Women’s Diver of the Week in the first awards announcement of the season.

Picking up where she left off after a standout freshman year, Mason picked up two wins on Sept. 28 vs. FIU. Miami’s top point-getter a season ago, Mason had a trio of second-place finishes against a ranked Gators team on Sept. 27, and she earned her first two wins of the year in the 100-yard breaststroke and her signature 200-yard IM event on the road vs. the Panthers.

A talented newcomer from Quebec, Vallée captured the first two collegiate wins of her career in Miami’s dual meet with the Panthers. Vallée, who finished with one second-place finish and one third-place finish vs. Florida on Sept. 27, took the top finish in both the 1-meter and 3-meter in the first road meet of her career on Sept. 28.