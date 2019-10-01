Cholodovskis, Contreras Earn Mountain West Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Mountain West Conference

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a strong start to the 2019-20 season, Nevada’s Andressa Cholodovskis and Wyoming’s Karla Contreras have been named MW Swimming and Diving Peak Players of the Week. Cholodovskis is being honored with swimmer of the week, while Contreras is bestowed diver of the week.

For both student-athletes, the award marks their fifth career weekly honor.

SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Andressa Cholodovskis, Nevada

Senior, Belo Horizonte, Brazil/Escola Estadual Governador Milton Campos

Played an integral part in a victory during the first relay meet of the season against Washington State, San Diego State and Idaho, recording 62 points in the win. Additionally, scored 22 points in the Wolf Pack’s dual victory over Washington State.

Individually, the senior earned first in the 100 free with a time of 51.40 and the 200 IM with a time of 2:03.95.

Anchored the 800 free and 400 medley relays in both meets. The 400 medley relay earned two first-place finishes, while the 800 free topped the podium once.

DIVER OF THE WEEK

Karla Contreras, Wyoming

Junior, Cuidad Guzman/Mexico, Lazara Cardenas