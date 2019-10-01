Florida Rep Files Bill On College Athlete Earnings, Targeting Summer 2020

On the heels of California’s landmark law allowing college athletes to earn money from their names images and likenesses, a Florida representative has filed a similar bill – with a much quicker timetable.

Florida state representative Kionne McGhee (Dem.) filed HB 251 on Monday, per WTSP.com. The bill would prohibit colleges from preventing student-athletes from earning compensation, with specific limits spelled out.

The bill is similar to California’s, which was officially signed into law yesterday. Both bills ultimately target the NCAA’s amateurism restrictions, which prevent student-athletes from earning money off of their names, images or student-athlete statuses. The NCAA has already responded to California’s law, and has implied that it could ban all California colleges from NCAA competition.

The main difference, though, is that California’s law doesn’t take effect until January of 2023. The Florida bill is much more aggressive with its timetable – if it passes Florida’s legislative system and is signed into law, it would take effect on July 1, 2020, according to Sports Illustrated.

The NCAA admitted in its statement that “changes are needed,” and California’s law was expected to force some level of change over the three years until it takes effect. But Florida’s bill would move up the timetable significantly, giving the NCAA only about nine months to come to a decision on whether to change its policies or block Florida schools from competition.