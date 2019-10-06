Florent Manaudou on Skins Race: “It was like a fight” (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

MEN’S 50 FREE SKINS

ROUND 1 – QUARTERFINAL

Florent MANAUDOU – Energy Standard – 21.24 Santo CONDORELLI – Aqua Centurions – 21.52 Ben PROUD – Energy Standard – 21.53 Robert HOWARD – DC Trident – 21.59 Bowe BECKER – Cali Condors – 21.62 Justin RESS – Cali Condors – 21.66 Zach APPLE – DC Trident – 21.79 Luca DOTTO – Aqua Centurions – 21.81

Round 1. Energy Standard’s Florent Manaudou (21.24) took off like a rocket who won the first round ahead of Santo Condorelli from Aqua Centurions and Energy Standard’s Ben Proud. Robert Howard of DC Trident took 4th from lane 8th and will move on to Round 2. Cali Condors were shut out of the semifinal.

ROUND 2 – SEMIFINAL

Round 2. Manaudou turned first at the 25 wall and won his second 50 free with his teammate Ben Proud just behind. So for the second event in a row, Energy Standard dominated the skins and further separated themselves from Cali Condors in the team points.

ROUND 3 – FINAL

Florent MANAUDOU – Energy Standard – 22.97 Ben PROUD – Energy Standard – 24.38

Round 3. Manaudou continued his dominance in the 50 free, winning the skins race over teammate Proud, 22.97 to 24.38. Proud seemed to run out of gas at the end, but Energy Standard swept the top 2 spots in the skins event, giving them 48 more points.

Ben Proud and Flo Manaudou brought in more big points for Energy Standard by advancing to the second round of the men’s 50 skins race, while the Aqua Centurions with Santo Condorelli and DC Trident with Robert Howard also pushed into the semifinals-like heat of 4 swimmers. Manaudou and Proud were unbeatable in the second heat, advancing to the final round of 2. Manaudou won by multiple body-lengths in the final round of the 50 skins race, leaving Proud to place 2nd in 24.38. Though both swimmers were above the minimum time standard of 22.50, the skins race runs differently and is about racing and is even less focused on times than other events in ISL competition. Proud and Manaudou walk away with 48 more points between them for a total of 96 from both the men’s and women’s skins races.