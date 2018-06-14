Indiana Open Water State Championships Rescheduled

Courtesy: Ben Sutton

As was previously announced, the 2018 Indiana Swimming Open Water State Championships were canceled because of the lack of an ISI club host for this June. HOWEVER, we are pleased to announce that through a collaboration with Ohio Swimming and the Cincinnati Aquatic Club, the 2018 Indiana State Open Water Swimming Championships are no longer canceled and will now be contested on Wednesday, June 27th at Acton Lake Beach in Hueston Woods State Park – College Corner, OH. The facility is three miles from the Indiana State Line and approximately 10 minutes north of the Miami University.

The Open Water Championship event will serve as the LSC Open Water Championship for Ohio Swimming, Lake Erie Swimming, Allegheny Mountain Swimming, Kentucky Swimming, Michigan Swimming, and Indiana Swimming. The competition will be organized according to the following age classifications: 15 & Over, 13-14, 11-12, 10 & under. Each Event will be scored separately by LSC. Individual and Relay (aggregate) events will be scored. Awards will be specific to each LSC.

Indiana Swimming is grateful to Ohio Swimming and Cincinnati Aquatic Club for affording us the opportunity to participate in this high-level competition and be able to recognize our top Open Water Swimmers for 2018. As an Ohio Swimming sanctioned event, all aspects of the 2018 event are prescribed by Ohio Swimming. In the event that any elements of the meet, differ from previous Indiana OW State meets (e.g. eligibility, event distances, order of events, etc.), the Ohio Swimming policies and procedures, as outlined in the Meet Announcement, will enforced.

Coaches and Clubs can find the Meet Announcement and Entry File on ISI Website or click here.

More information regarding the Open Water Championship can be found at www.OhioOpenWater.com. Entries must be received on or before June 18th.