Blume Moves Into World’s Top 10 With 53.5 100 Free Prelim In Barcelona

2018 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR, BARCELONA

There weren’t a ton of standout swims at day 2 prelims of the Mare Nostrum stop in Barcelona, with the swimmers doing what was necessary to advance them through to the A-finals.

Blume Blasts Season Best Time (W 100 FR)

However, one that did jump out came in the women’s 100 freestyle, where Dane Pernille Blume blasted splits of 25.5/28.0 to come in at 53.52, improving on her season best time. She previously sat 12th in the world with her 53.73 from the French Golden Tour in March, but now moves into the world’s top 10 with the 9th fastest time.

Taylor Ruck, who won both the 50 and 200 free on day 1, qualified 2nd overall in 53.70, a full second clear of 3rd place Kayla Sanchez (54.74). Rikako Ikee (54.75) was right behind her for 4th, and Missy Franklin (56.45) qualified for the B-final in 14th. Ikee won the first stop in Canet, just ahead of Ruck, and Franklin swam just .01 faster in the heats before going 56.32 in the final.

The 17-year-old from Japan also won the 50 fly in Canet, and cruised to the top seed there this morning in 26.30.

HOSSZU CRUISES THROUGH TO FINALS, BAKER MISSES 50 BACK

Ruck also made the A-final of the women’s 200 back, qualifying through in 3rd in 2:13.37, with Katinka Hosszu leading the pack in 2:12.54. Franklin, who only swam one race on day 1, did so again here and didn’t swim.

Hosszu also cruised into the final of the women’s 200 IM, posting the #2 time (2:13.39) to Russian Viktoriya Andreeva (2:13.36), with Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (2:13.44) and Kathleen Baker (2:13.69) 3rd and 4th. Baker, who lit the pool on fire on day 1 with a 58.77 in the 100 back, had a bit of a redemption swim here after missing the A-final in the 50 back. She finished 10th in 28.94, as Finnish Record Holder Mimosa Jallow (28.07) leads the way.

Andrew’s 50s, Men’s BR Field Loaded

Michael Andrew continued his strong 50m swims by taking the 2nd seed in the men’s 50 free and the 3rd seed in the 50 breast, registering times of 22.40 and 27.88 respectively. In the freestyle, Bruno Fratus, who Andrew beat head-to-head at the TYR Pro Derby, qualified 1st in 22.21.

In the 50 breast, day 1 100 winner Yasuhiro Koseki (27.53) and Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich (27.64) sit atop the pack. In the 200, Koseki (2:10.35) leads a stacked field that includes Russian Kirill Prigoda (2:10.83), 2017 world champion Anton Chupkov (2:10.98), 2015 world champion Marco Koch (2:12.04), and world record holder Ippei Watanabe (2:12.17).

OTHER EVENTS