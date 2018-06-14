Emily Cook Transfers From Washington State To Minnesota

Minnesota has picked up a second transfer for the 2018-19 season, as former Washington State Cougar Emily Cook will join the Golden Gophers after one season in Pullman. She joins their other transfer Katherine Wagner, who joined Minnesota after two seasons with ASU.

A native of Portland, Oregon, Cook will be a solid addition to Minnesota’s backstroke group. She set a WSU school record at the 2018 Pac-12 Championships in the 100 back, placing 11th in 53.66, and has been as fast as 53.31.

“I choose the University of Minnesota because of their impressive swim team and academics, said Cook. “The coaches and team make me feel so welcome and comfortable. I am excited to be a part of such a strong, ambitious team for the rest of my college career.”

In addition to her B-final appearance at Pac-12s in the 100, Cook also made the C-final in the 200 back, placing 23rd in a time of 1:58.27. Heading into the B1G Conference, her best time in the 100 back would’ve gotten her into the B-final at Big Ten’s, and been 2nd fastest among Golden Gophers behind junior-to-be Tevyn Waddell. Both Waddell and senior-to-be Zoe Avestruz will be great training partners for Cook moving forward.

TOP TIMES

50y back: 24.56

100y back: 53.31

200y back: 1:57.57

50y free: 23.76

100y free: 50.80

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

SwimSwam Transfer Tracker