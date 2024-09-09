Illinois Swimming Scholarship Announced In Memory of John “Jack” Yetter

Illinois Swimming announced a scholarship in honor of John “Jack” Yetter, a 53 year-old official, swim dad, and former swimmer, who died unexpectedly last week.

“Jack had a lifelong commitment to the sport of swimming,” reads his obituary.

Yetter began swimming at five years old and continued through college at Northern Illinois University.

He then attended University of Dayton Law School and began a career in privacy law. He married his wife, Julie, and had two children, Sean and Molly.

Yetter became a swim dad as his kids joined Saint Charles Swim Team, where he continued his involvement with the sport. He has served on the Saint Charles Swim board since its inception. He also began officiating Saint Charles meets and has continued to do so at the national level. At the 2024 Olympic Trials, he served as the Assistant Admin Referee, and he is a member of the USA Swimming Operational Risk Committee

At the state level, Yetter has been an Illinois Swimming board member for several years, serving as the Officials Chair and later the Admin Vice Chair.

In his memory, the LSC created a scholarship to “provide opportunities for children from financially disadvantaged families with the opportunity to learn to swim or swim competitively”. More details about the scholarship are to be provided by October 15.

Illinois Swimming asks those wishing to donate to the fund to mail a check to:

Illinois Swimming

c/o: Jack Yetter Scholarship Fund

PO Box 440

St. Charles, IL 60174

or to scan the QR code on the scholarship website.