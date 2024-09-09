European Open Water Championships Qualifier Ioannis Skaris Commits to TCU (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Greek distance and open water swimmer Ioannis Skaris has committed to Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, to continue his swimming and academic career. Skaris, a 2024 European Championships qualifier in Belgrade for the open water 10 km, will be joining the Frogs starting in the 2024-2025 season.

“I’m thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Texas Christian University! I want to thank my family, my coaches @isigonivalsamidou @gkekas_nik and all the people that helped me and believe in me through this journey. Also, a special thanks to @maxcollegesports @lydionts for helping me through the recruiting process and the TCU coaching staff for giving me this incredible opportunity. I couldn’t be more excited for what is to come! GO FROGS !!! #FearTheFrog 🐸 💜”

Skaris represented Greece at the 2022 European Junior Open Water Championships, competing in the U-18 Men’s 7.5 km event and placing 14th. In 2023, he won the 200 IM (2:12.96), placed 2nd in both the 400 free (4:08.91) and the 400 IM (4:43.84) at the Apostolos Pavlos Swim Meet (LCM). He also competed at the Mediterranean Beach Games, securing 5th place in the 5 km.

Additionally, Skaris raced at the 2023 European Junior Open Water Championships, where he finished 12th in the 7.5 km and 5th in the relay. In December, he competed at the World Cup in Madeira, placing 67th in the 10 km.

In March of 2024, he participated in the World Cup in Soma Bay, Egypt, earning a 27th-place finish in the 10 km and qualifying for the 2024 European Open Water Championships in Belgrade, where he placed 25th in June. Skaris also placed 3rd in the 1500 free (15:49.81), 5th in the 800 free (8:15.92), and 7th in the 400 free (4:00.88) at the 2024 Acropolis Open (LCM) in Greece.

Best LCM times and SCY Conversions

LCM SCY Conversion 200 Free – 1:56.36 1:41.94 400 Free – 4:00.88 4:29.89 (500 free) 800 Free – 8:15.92 9:15.65 (1000 free) 1500 Free – 15:49.76 15:31.13 (1650 free)

Skaris should help strengthen TCU’s distance squad this season, as his converted 800 free time of 9:15.65 would have ranked 2nd last season on the team, behind junior Aaron Wilmes’s 1000 free time of 9:14.94. His converted time of 15:31.13 in the mile would have ranked 3rd.

TCU finished 2nd behind the University of Texas at the Big 12 Conference Championships last year, the same as the previous season. The Longhorns won’t be competing in the conference this season, though there are a few incoming teams who will be competitive, headlined by reigning NCAA champion Arizona State.

Skaris’s converted 400 free time would have earned him a spot in the ‘B’ final at Big 12s last season in the 500 free, while his 1500 free conversion would have placed 7th in the 1650.

Skaris will join Charlie Bishop, Filip Suchanski, and Viktor Hristov as part of TCU’s recruiting class of 2024. Suchanski and Hristov are also from outside the U.S., with Suchanski coming from Poland and Hristov from Bulgaria.

