Carroll University Adds Distance Freestyle and Backstroke Specialist Matthew Hansen (2024)

Carroll University’s men’s swimming and diving team will gain distance freestyle and backstroke specialist Matthew Hansen this fall. Hansen attended Saint Charles North High School and trained with the Saint Charles Swim Team in Illinois.

At the 2023 DuKane Conference Championship (SCY), Hansen, competing in Junior Varsity events, placed 3rd in the 500 free with a time of 5:18.57 and 7th in the 100 back with a time of 1:08.34. Both times were personal bests.

In 2024, Hansen continued to improve at the DuKane Conference Championship, where he earned 5th place in the 200 free with a personal best time of 2:02.43, again competing in Junior Varsity events. He also secured 2nd place in the 500 free with a season-best time of 5:22.05.

Hansen also achieved personal bests at the IL SCST Championships (SCY) this year. His times included a 26.60 in the 50 free prelims, 58.00 in the 100 free prelims, 1:04.65 in the 100 back prelims, and 2:17.76 in the 200 back prelims, all of which were personal bests. In finals, he ranked 12th in the 500 free (5:27.02) and 6th in the 100 back (1:06.10).

Top SCY Times

200 Free – 2:02.43

500 Free – 5:18.57

100 Back – 1:04.65

200 Back – 2:17.76

Hansen’s arrival could help bolster both the distance and backstroke groups, as his fastest 500 free time (5:18.57) would have been the top time for the Pioneers last season. His 100 back time (1:04.65) would have ranked 3rd, with the top time held by senior Eddie McConnaha, who posted a 55.83.

Carroll University, located in Waukesha, Wisconsin, has a division III swimming program that competes in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW). At last season’s championship, the Pioneers placed 5th overall on the men’s side, maintaining the same ranking as the previous season. Hansen’s 500 free time would have earned him a spot in the ‘B’ final.

Gavin Buechel and Jacob Rossi will be joining Hansen as new Pioneers this season. Buechel could strengthen the backstroke group with his time of 57.10 in the 100 back, while Rossi has the potential to bolster the distance squad with his times of 5:06.28 in the 500 free and 10:59.47 in the 1000 free.

