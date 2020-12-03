Hungary’s Szilágyi Forgoing 2020 Olympics To Tend To ‘Body & Soul’

Liliana Szilágyi of Hungary announced this week that she will not be seeking qualification for the postponed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The 24-year-old revealed via her club’s website that she is not leaving the sport for good, but is simply taking time for her ‘body and soul’

“They used to say we’re human. A machine has no feelings, I have, the fly ace revealed in her announcement.

She continued, “I’m young, I can be a champion again, I can achieve great results. And I want to achieve that.

“I didn’t give up on my dreams. I just want to put myself together so I can train and compete in a way worthy of my previous results.” (Index.hu)

In October 2019 Szilágyi joined Shane Tusup‘s Team Darkhorse. As of August of this year, Tusup still indicated the Hungarian Olympian was in his group, telling Eurosport in an interview, “Lilu is very intelligent. She can’t do monotonous workouts.”

Szilágyi belongs to the Fradi club, otherwise known as Ferencvárosi TC. Most athletes within Fradi have their own coaches, with the club’s process of allowing Tusup to work with one of its athletes having been a slow process.

Szilágyi most recently competed at the 4 Nations Meet. Her most notable individual elite achievement was taking silver in the women’s 200m fly at the 2016 European Championships.

We have reached out to both Tusup and Szilágyi for comment.