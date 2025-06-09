How Gabriel Jett’s Warm-Up Routine Changed the Entire Trajectory of His World Champ Trials

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
Recent Cal grad Gabriel Jett had a set warm-up routine that he had stuck to for most of his career: warm up until 30-40 minutes before his race, get out, dry off, and get warm before his race. However, the morning of the 200 fly at World Champ trials, he was running behind and ended up getting out of the pool only about 10 minutes before his race. That race, the 200 fly prelims, ended up being one of the best swims of his life.
Fast-forward to the next day. Jett keeps the new warm-up routine, goes a 1:45+ 200 free in the prelims, then drops a 1:44.70 in the final, qualifying him for his first world championship team in an individual and relay event and making him one of the fastest Americans in history.
It reminds of what Matt Fallon said in the past that he likes to swim until like right before he races
And Hubi Kos was told by Bowman to be last to the call room
Sitting around just gets in your head, with less time, you don’t have time to think things over and you just go autopilot
Not only that but physiologically it doesn’t make sense.
Kind of shocking to see a top level athlete going that long. I always taught with my athletes that your warmup should generally be done between 10 to 20 minutes before your race.
It always killed me to see swimmers do a 45 minute warmup then sit around for an hour before their first race.