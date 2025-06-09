How Gabriel Jett’s Warm-Up Routine Changed the Entire Trajectory of His World Champ Trials

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Recent Cal grad Gabriel Jett had a set warm-up routine that he had stuck to for most of his career: warm up until 30-40 minutes before his race, get out, dry off, and get warm before his race. However, the morning of the 200 fly at World Champ trials, he was running behind and ended up getting out of the pool only about 10 minutes before his race. That race, the 200 fly prelims, ended up being one of the best swims of his life.

Fast-forward to the next day. Jett keeps the new warm-up routine, goes a 1:45+ 200 free in the prelims, then drops a 1:44.70 in the final, qualifying him for his first world championship team in an individual and relay event and making him one of the fastest Americans in history.