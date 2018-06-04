How Fast Will Simone Manuel Swim This Summer? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

4-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel turned pro after the 2018 NCAA Championships. The TYR Pro Swim Indy was her debut, and she launched her pro career by donating her winnings from the event to the ALS Foundation in honor of her great aunt.
Simone’s balancing school work and her new pro career, and she was honest about the challenges–something you don’t always hear from swimmers. Pro swimming is a different lifestyle. It takes up more time and energy than most athletes realize. It’s clear, however, from the interview Simone’s sober about her future.
No word on what swimwear company she will sign with, but Simone is a brand-maker, or, if the brand is already established, she will impact their sales positively. Simone is a big-meet swimmer, winning when it counts the most. See more on this topic here.
PREDICTIONS? Simone’s improved year over year since 2016. I’d like to see best times at U.S. Nationals and/or Pan Pacific Championships this summer:
- 50m free – 23.79
- 100m free – 51.99
- 200m free – 1:56.1
I think that will be enough for Simone to sweep the 50-100m free at Pan Pacific Championships. What do you think?
What a delightful interview. So much poise! The sponsors she chooses will be quite fortunate to have her as a spokeswoman for their products and services.
Question for Mel: Just out of curiosity, over the past five years, what percentage of your “Gold Medal Minute” interviews have you actually been present in person to ask your questions? (Not meant to be snarky, but more curious about your production methods.)
60-70%. Coleman, head of production, does the video capture even if I’m standing right there in the media zone. I attend most pro swims, NCAAs, and Nationals. I’ll be at Santa Clara PSS Thursday morning…. As SwimSwam has grown, I’ve gone behind the scenes more and more… GMMinute was the first series (started years before SwimSwam launched). Our goal is to roll out more series with more hosts. Practice and Pancakes is a good example.
Interesting. I was thinking the “50% range.” Good for you. I’m sure you’ve thought about how much the spotlight of a “Gold Medal Moment” is worth to a pro swimming athlete. How easy or difficult is it sell to prospective candidates? What are the benefits of GMM exposure to their sponsors? Any fun success stories where a GMM has led to an endorsement deal for a swimmer? Keep up the good work!
Did y’all watch her 200 free at Indy?? She back halfed it like a boss. When she has the speed at the end of the year she will be good. I could see her pop a 1:55 if she can hold it the last 50.