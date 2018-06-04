How Fast Will Simone Manuel Swim This Summer? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

4-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel turned pro after the 2018 NCAA Championships. The TYR Pro Swim Indy was her debut, and she launched her pro career by donating her winnings from the event to the ALS Foundation in honor of her great aunt.

Simone’s balancing school work and her new pro career, and she was honest about the challenges–something you don’t always hear from swimmers. Pro swimming is a different lifestyle. It takes up more time and energy than most athletes realize. It’s clear, however, from the interview Simone’s sober about her future.

No word on what swimwear company she will sign with, but Simone is a brand-maker, or, if the brand is already established, she will impact their sales positively. Simone is a big-meet swimmer, winning when it counts the most. See more on this topic here.

PREDICTIONS? Simone’s improved year over year since 2016. I’d like to see best times at U.S. Nationals and/or Pan Pacific Championships this summer:

50m free – 23.79

100m free – 51.99

200m free – 1:56.1

I think that will be enough for Simone to sweep the 50-100m free at Pan Pacific Championships. What do you think?

