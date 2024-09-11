Houston Swim & Dive Releases 2024-25 Schedule

Courtesy: Houston Athletics

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Swimming & Diving program released its 2024-25 slate on Thursday. The lineup includes five home meets at the CRWC Natatorium.

The Cougars start their 2024-25 slate in the Lone Star State for the first half of the season. On Oct. 11-12, the divers host the Houston Diving Invitational while the swimmers travel to the Rice Fall Splash Invitational to compete against Rice and Little Rock.

The squad then heads to College Station, Texas, to compete against Texas A&M on Oct. 24, for its opening dual meet of the season.

Closing out the fall, Houston hosts a tri-meet with LSU and Tulane on Nov. 2, followed by the return of the Phill Hansel Invitational three weeks later from Nov. 20-22.

After the holiday break, the Cougars return to action on Jan. 11, facing Big 12 rival Kansas at home before heading to Miami on Jan. 18.

Closing the home slate, Houston hosts Rice on Friday, Jan. 31, for the Cougars’ Senior Meet before a first chance meet at CRWC Natatorium from Feb. 7-8.

The Cougars then compete at Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championship from Feb. 25– March 1 at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W. Va.

Qualifying divers will travel to Iowa City, Iowa, to compete at the NCAA Zone D Championships from March 10-12, in preparation for the NCAA Championships in Federal Way, Wash., from March 19-22.

Houston is coming off a runner-up finish at its inaugural Big 12 Conference Championship last season, with a trio of student-athletes qualifying for the NCAA Championships headlined by returners Henrietta Fangli, who earned All-America honors in 2023-24, and diver Michelle McLeod.

In addition to Fangli and McLeod, the team returns both of its 2024 Olympians as Alondra Ortiz, who competed for Costa Rica, and Elizabeth Jimenez, who competed for Dominican Republic, are back with the Cougars for the season.