Hosszu Scores Double Wins On Day 1 Of Golden Tour In Nice

2017 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE

Friday, February 3rd – Sunday, February 5th

Prelims 9 am GMT+1 (3 am EST/12 am PST); finals 5 pm on Friday (11 am EST/8 am PST), 4:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday (10:30 am EST/7:30 am PST)

Meet Information

Entry Lists

Meet Preview

Results

The 2017 Golden Tour kicked off with some quick sprinting in Nice today, as swimmers raced the men’s and women’s 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly among the events today. French fans in attendance were thrilled with victories by 24-year-old home nation athlete Melanie Henique, who took two wins on the day beginning with the women’s 50m backstroke. Henique scored the sprint back win in a time of 28.84 over Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, who touched just behind in 29.04 for silver. Henique later took the 50m butterfly, her premier event and one in which she holds her nation’s short course meters record. The French woman won in 26.70 to earn her 2nd victory.

Although Hosszu notched silver in the sprint backstroke, she earlier laid waste to the field in two other events. First in the women’s 800m freestyle, the #IronLady won by almost 10 seconds, clocking a time of 8:36.72. Her encore was an immediate return to the pool in the 400m IM, where she registered the only sub-4:50 result of the race, taking gold in 4:38.28.

Hungarian teammate David Verraszto claimed gold in the men’s 400m IM event, earning a time of 4:16.58, while Belgian Fanny Lecluyse won the women’s 50m breaststroke in 32.09.

French star Camille Lacourt made an appearance today, winning his bread and butter event, the men’s 50m backstroke. His time of 25.37 was enough to hold off teammate Benjamin Stasiulis, who settled for silver in 25.78.