High-Level International Meets For November 2021

We are entering November, which means we have just two more months of swimming action before we close out this Olympic calendar year.

But the sport isn’t ending 2021 quietly, as we’re set to see both the European Short Course Championships in November as well as the Short Course World Championships in December to give us more chances for possible World Records to go down.

If I inadvertently missed a competition please let me know in the comments.

11/01 – 11/07 European Short Course Championships (RUS)

11/06 – 11/07 Mad Wave Challenge (BLR)

11/06 – 11/07 4th Japan Adult Swimming Championships (JPN)

11/07 – 11/17 11th Asian Swimming Championships (PHI)

11/11 – 11/12 Lithuanian Swimming Federation Cup (LTU)

11/11 – 11/14 Hungarian Short Course Championships (HUN)

11/12 – 11/14 Queensland Medal Shots (AUS)

11/12 ISL Playoff/Match 12 (NED)

11/13 ISL Playoff/Match 13 (NED)

11/13 – 11/13 Grand Prix Brno (CZE)

11/13 – 11/21 Novy Jicin Trophy (CZE)

11/14 – 11/14 Melbourne Vicentre Meet (AUS)

11/14 – 11/14 Dutch National Relay Championships (NED)

11/16 – 11/21 Russian Short Course Championships (RUS)

11/17 – 11/20 Belarus Open Short Course Championships (BLR)

11/18 ISL Playoff/Match 14 (NED)

11/19 – 11/21 Swiss National Short Course Championships (SUI)

11/19 – 11/21 Nico Sapio Trophy (ITA)

11/20 ISL Playoff/Match 15 (NED)

11/20 – 11/21 Swimming Western Australia LC Qualification Meet (AUS)

11/20 – 11/21 KNZB National Meet Part 2 (NED)

11/24 – 11/27 Spanish Winter Championships (ESP)

11/25 ISL Playoff/Match 16 (NED)

11/26 – 11/27 Latvian Junior Swimming Championships (LAT)

11/26 – 11/28 Christmas Prize Zlin Arena Cup (CZE)

11/27 ISL Playoff/Match 17 (NED)

11/27 Budapest Cup (HUN)