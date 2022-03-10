Heritage High School Wins 4A CHSAA Champs By More Than 300 Points

2022 CHSAA GIRLS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 10 – February 11, 2022

Thunderdome Pool

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Heritage High School had a dominant showing at the 2022 Colorado High School Activities Association Championships, ending the meet with a total of 636 points. That was more than 300 points ahead of second-place team Windsor, which ended with 307 points.

The score was also 140.5 points more than last season’s championship-winning total.

Schools in Class 4A are generally larger than those in Class 3A, but smaller than those in Class 5A.

Final Results – Top 10

Heritage High School – 636 points Windsor High School – 307 points Pine Creek High School – 299.5 points Cheyenne Mountain High School – 240 points Niwot High School – 238.5 points Dakota Ridge High School – 154.5 points Golden High School / Highlands Ranch High School – 150 points Silver Creek High School – 144.5 points Grand Junction High School – 128 points

Mary Macaulay had a big part in Heritage’s success over the weekend, delivering first-place finishes in both the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly finals.

In the 100 back, Macaulay swam a 54.86 to take out co-runners up Sophie Hemingway and Jamieson Legh who both produced a 56.75. Macaulay’s swim was just over her PB of 54.48 and she just missed the meet record of 54.22, which Mary Codevilla swam back in 2018.

She also won the 100 butterfly in a 54.71, also just missing the Championships record of 54.21 from Audrey Reimer in 2018. Jamieson Legh picked up another silver medal here with a 55.63, while Inge Ehm was third in a 56.39.

Heritage picked up another win in the 100 freestyle where Kenzie Myco swam the only sub-52 time in the field with a 51.58. That’s the fastest Myco’s been in the event, improving upon her 51.89 from March 2020.

Nicole Reynolds swam a 52.19 for second place, while Jordan Bindseil hit 52.70 to round out the top 3.

Niwot High School’s Mary Codevilla swam her way to a new Championships record in the 100 breaststroke, hitting the wall in a 1:00.84. That was enough to take out the former mark of 1:01.40 set by Edenna Chen in 2019.

Pine Creek’s Madison Mintenko, a freshman, was victorious in the 200 freestyle by throwing down a 1:49.41. In December 2021 Mintenko swam a PB of 1:47.04 at Speedo Junior Championships. Golden High School’s Anna Vermeulen came in 5 seconds later in a 1:54.31, while Caroline Dimig placed third in a 1:54.96.

Mintenko also won the 500 freestyle, charging to a 4:58.59 to defeat Golden High School’s Anna Vermeulen (5:03.75) and Lauren McLean (5:11.03).

Meet-winning team Heritage High School put up the top time in all three relays at the meet: the 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, and 200 medley relay. In the 400 freestyle relay, Mary Macaulay (52.19), Elise Ramsden (51.63), Kenzie Myco (52.10), and Sophia Capp (52.03) swam a 3:27.95 to nearly hit the meet record of 3:27.40.