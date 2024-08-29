Hawaii’s Jillian Price headed to Willamette University this fall (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jillian Price of Honolulu, Hawaii, will head to Willamette University in Salem, Oregon to continue her athletic and academic endeavors. Price, a freestyler, swam for Punahou Aquatics Institute and attended Mid-Pacific Institute.

I’m so excited to announce my commitment to Willamette university!! Thank you to family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have supported me throughout the years! Go bearcats!!

At the Hawai’i State Championships in February, Price swam the 200 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM. In the 200 free, Price set a PB of 2:01.78 in prelims before taking 14th in finals with a 2:02.42, erasing her previous best of 2:05.35. She also swam a best time of 2:15.80 in the 200 back to place 9th. In her 100 back (1:04.81), Price took 12th, and in her 200 IM (2:22.39) she took 21st.

Price most recently competed at the Hawaii LC Age Group Championships, where she swam 4 PBs in 5 races. She took 19th in the 100 free with a 1:05.18, 17th in the 200 free in 2:21.60, 10th in the 200 back in 2:38.25, and 19th in the 200 IM in 2:45.67. She also swam the 100 back, where she set a new season best of 1:16.36 to place 19th, just half a second off her PB of 1:15.84.

Best times:

100 free – 57.98

200 free – 2:01.78

500 free – 5:44.94

Willamette University is a D3 school in the Northwest Conference (NWC). At the 2024 NWC Championships, Willamette placed 6th out of 9 teams, matching their result from 2023 but improving upon their finish from 2022, when they placed 7th.

Price will make an immediate impact upon her arrival at Willamette, as her 200 free would have ranked 2nd on the 2023-2024 roster and her 500 free would have ranked 3rd. Moreover, her 200 free would have qualified for the ‘B’ final at the 2024 NWC Championships.

Elisa Michels, Kalima Glascott, Lynna Draper, and Mia Sperbeck will join Price in Willamette’s class of 2028. Michels, who is also a freestyler, owns similar bests of 58.50/2:03.29/5:40.54 and will potentially serve as Price’s training partner.

