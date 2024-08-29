USA Swimming Releases 2025 Zone Select Camp Selection Criteria, Adds Eight Athlete Slots

USA Swimming has released the selection criteria for the 2025 Zone Select Camps. There will be two camps, one for the Eastern and Southern zones and one for the Western and Central Zones. Earlier this year, USA Swimming consolidated its four Zone Select Camps into two, reducing the number of spots for swimmers and eliminating IMX scoring as a qualification method. The number of camps for 2025 is in line with that decision.

USA Swimming’s Selection Criteria

Zone 1: 14 events (28 athletes, top male and female swimmer)

Zone 2: 14 events (28 athletes, top male and female swimmers)

Then, 2 female and 2 male athletes will be selected based on their Rank Score

In its 2024 full selection criteria, which has not yet been updated on the website, USA Swimming said “The decision to combine camps also aims to help alleviate a busy 2024 calendar with preparation for the Olympic Trials.”

Despite not returning to four Zone Select Camps in the non-Olympic year of 2025, the added selection criteria for four athletes based on Rank Score means eight more swimmers can participate in the Zone Select Camps than this year. The total slots across the two camps are now 120, still down from the 224 slots available when there were four camps.

Athletes will be notified of their selection no later than March 21, 2025. Eligibility requirements, including dates for the qualification period, have not yet been fully updated. But in 2024, girls had to be 12-13 at the time of their qualifying swim, while boys had to be 13-14. Additionally, swimmers who have qualified for National Select Camps, National or National Junior Teams, USA Swimming international rosters, or were previously invited to a Zone Select Camp have historically been ineligible.

In 2024, the Western and Central Zone Select Camp was held at the U.S. Olympic Training Center from May 30-June 2. The Eastern and Southern Zone Select Camp was held at NC State from June 6-9.