4x California – Southern Section Finalist Delaney Cowan to swim for SOKA University (2024)

Delaney Cowan of Castaic, California, is heading to SOKA University beginning this fall. Cowan recently graduated from Castaic High School, where she represented Paseo Aquatic Club at the club level.

I am extremely excited to officially announce my commitment to study and swim at SOKA University. I would like to thank my friends, family, and coaches who helped make this incredible opportunity possible. I could not have achieved this without their endless support. I can’t wait for this next chapter to begin! Go LIONS!

At the California SCS/SCAT WAG Championships in December 2022, Cowan set PBs in her 400 IM and 200 fly. In the 400 IM, she swam a 4:45.16 to place 7th and take 7 seconds off her previous best of 4:52.37. In her 200 fly, she swam a 2:15.22 for 6th. She also swam a season best in her 100 back (1:03.71) for 33rd.



A few months later at the CIF–SS Division 3 Championships, Cowan swam the 100 fly in a best time of 1:01.57 to take 11th. She also swam the 200 IM in 2:16.97 for 7th. At this year’s edition of the same meet, Cowan swam the same 2 events, the 100 fly (1:02.00) and 200 IM (2:16.95), where she took 13th and 7th, respectively. As a 4x CIF-SS finalist, Cowan earned the honor of being her high school’s 4x swimmer of the year.

Best times:

200 IM – 2:15.71

400 IM – 4:45.16

100 fly – 1:01.57

200 fly – 2:15.22

Soka University, which is located in Aliso Viejo, CA, competes in the NAIA as a member of the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference (PCSC). At the 2024 PCSC Championships, Soka finished 12th out of 15 teams. To qualify for a 2nd swim in the 200/400 IM, it took times of 2:13.71/4:55.77, and Cowan’s 400 IM PB of 4:45.16 would have landed her in the ‘B’ final.

Cowan will look to establish an IM group for Soka, as no swimmers swam the 200/400 IM this past season.

Soka has a small roster of only 6 Lions on their women’s team. Cowan will join Kaili Jiang of Sacramento, California as the only other freshman for the 2024-2025 season.

