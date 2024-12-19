Harry Stacey Clocks D2 Leading 100 Free With 42.84 On Day 3 Of UNLV Invite

2024 UNLV FINIS Invitational

Competition concluded in Nevada this week with the UCLA women winning the women’s side and UNLV winning the men’s side.

Men’s Day 3 Highlights

Highlighting the final day of competition at the UNLV invite was Colorado Mesa’s Harry Stacey. Stacey posted a lifetime best and school record in the 100 freestyle, touching in a 42.84 leading off the team’s 400 free relay. That also is the fastest time for Division II this season and would have finished #3 at Division II NCAAs this past March. Colorado Mesa would go on to win the relay in a 2:54.15.

Stacey also swam the individual 100 free last night, finishing 2nd in a 43.13. Stacey finished just behind Cal Baptist’s Remi Fabiani who touched in a 43.01. Fabiani notably swam a 42.55 flying start as Cal Baptist was 2nd in the 400 free relay.

Colorado Mesa’s Dejan Urbanek swam to a season best in the 200 fly to earn the win, touching in a 1:45.84. Urbanek finished 7th in the event at 2024 D2 NCAAs in a 1:46.65.

Cal Poly’s Evan Yoo earned a win in the 200 breast, touching in a 1:54.38. That was just off his lifetime best of a 1:54.10 that he swam last month at midseason. Yoo earned the win this weekend by almost four seconds.

After winning the 500 free earlier this week, Cal Baptists’s Mark Kovacsics won the 1650 free by over 16 seconds. Kovacsics won the event in a 15:16:35. He swam a 15:04.76 at midseason last month.

Other event winners:

100 IM: Daniel Nicusan, UNLV, 48.04

200 back: Drew Huston, Cal Poly, 1:43.44

Women’s Day 3 Highlights

UCLA’s Rosie Murphy continued her successful week, winning the 100 IM in a 55.09. Murphy won the event by almost two seconds as Rachael Horne of Wyoming was 2nd in a 56.92. Murphy had a busy night as she also swam the 200 breast later in the session as she was 5th in a personal best 2:14.93.

UCLA teammate Eve Carlson earned the win in the 200 breast as she touched in a 2:10.49. Carlson made NCAAs for both breaststroke events this past season and finished 40th in the 200 in a 2:11.37. Her time from this week would have been 33rd at 2024 NCAAs.

Emma Harvey of UCLA swam to two wins on the night. First, she swam a 49.27 in the 100 free, She was slightly faster at last month’s midseason with a 49.04. Later in the evening, Harvey led the 400 free relay to a win for UCLA as she split a 48.79, the fastest of the relay.

Colorado Mesa’s Agata Naskret earned a win in the 200 backstroke, touching in a 1:56.49. Naskret holds a lifetime best of a 1:55.30 that she swam to win the D2 NCAA title this past season.

Other event winners:

Women – Team Scores

Place Team Points 1 UCLA 1,314.50 2 University of Nevada Las Vegas 785 3 University of Wyoming 639 4 Colorado Mesa University 508.50 5 Cal Baptist University 280 6 University of the Pacific 217 7 Cal Poly 189 8 Linfield University 12

Men – Team Scores