Virginia Women, Texas Men Hold Strong In Top Spots In CSCAA December Polls

The Virginia women and Texas men have held firm at the top of the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America’s (CSCAA) latest dual meet poll, retaining their spots from the November edition of the poll.

The Virginia women garnered 425 points. Texas maintained their second-place spot by also breaking 400 points (408), while Stanford and Florida both moved up the rankings into third and fourth spot.

The Longhorns topped the men’s poll with 375 points, 29 points ahead of the Hoosiers. Indiana’s 346 points edged out Arizona State’s 342 points by four, while Florida took the fourth spot with 335 points, climbing ahead of the Cal Golden Bears.

Women’s Poll

Virginia and Texas not only maintained their spots in the rankings but earned the same number of points as they did in the November poll. As the 2024 Tennessee Invitational was scored as a tri-meet, the Cavaliers are a perfect 4-0 on the season.

The Indiana Hoosiers were third in the November poll but fell to sixth as Stanford, Florida, and Tennesee moved ahead of them. The Cardinal have not competed in a dual meet since the previous rankings, but Florida won once and Tennessee twice since the previous rankings. The Gators moved to 4-1 on the season and Tennessee 2-1.

Michigan jumped from 11th in November into 7th, entering the top ten. On the flip side, Wisconsin fell to 12th after getting ranked 10th in November.

Florida State is the only new program that entered the top 25 this month.

Women’s Division I December Poll Rankings

Rk Prv Team Points Record 1 1 Virginia 425 4-0 2 2 Texas 408 2-0 3 4 Stanford 389 2-0 4 6 Florida 375 4-1 5 8 Tennessee 357 2-1 6 3 Indiana 341 2-1 7 11 Michigan 308 3-0 8 7 Louisville 295 4-0 9 5 NC State 291 2-0 10 9 California 288 2-1 11 12 Georgia 253 3-3 12 10 Wisconsin 237 2-0 13 15 Ohio State 226 5-0 14 13 Arizona State 182 4-3 15 17 Alabama 178 3-0 16 14 Louisiana State 166 6-2 17 19 North Carolina 149 1-2 18 16 Southern California 146 2-0 19 18 Auburn 137 2-0 20 21 Duke 98 2-1 21 22 Texas A&M 89 4-0 22 20 South Carolina 72 3-2 23 23 Minnesota 53 6-1 24 24 UCLA 19 3-3 25 NR Florida State 18 1-0

Also receiving votes: Pittsburgh (9), Virginia Tech (8), Miami (FL) (6), Akron (1), Missouri (1)

Men’s Poll

The Texas men strengthened their hold on the top of the CSCAA standings, picking up two more points than they did in the November poll even as they did not race in any dual meets between this poll and the last one.

Meanwhile, things have tightened behind them in the top five. Indiana and Arizona State have swapped places, with the Hoosiers (1-1) getting four more points than the Sun Devils (6-0) to move into second place. It was also announced today that Olympic medallist Caspar Corbeau would be joining the Hoosiers as a mid-season transfer, though that would not have figured in coaches’ votes for this poll.

Last month, Florida and Cal tied for fourth. Now, the Gators hold fourth place alone, as they earned 19 more points than the Golden Bears.

The Tennessee men moved up several places, like their women’s team did, moving up two spots from 11th to enter the top ten. Michigan, USC, and Virginia all moved up four spots in this month’s rankings, while Minnesota fell from 18th to 24th.

As in the women’s poll, only one new team—SMU—entered the top 25 and did so in the 25th spot.

Men’s Division I December Poll Rankings

Rk Prv Team Points Record 1 1 Texas 375 2-0 2 3 Indiana 346 1-1 3 2 Arizona State 342 6-0 4 4 Florida 335 3-2 5 4 California 316 3-1 6 5 NC State 290 1-1 7 7 Georgia 273 2-4 8 8 Stanford 259 0-2 9 11 Tennessee 255 2-1 10 8 Louisville 246 1-2 11 10 Ohio State 244 4-0 12 12 North Carolina 194 3-0 13 17 Michigan 186 2-0 14 15 Auburn 150 1-1 15 16 Alabama 137 3-0 16 20 Southern California 135 2-0 17 21 Virginia 131 0-2 18 14 Wisconsin 125 2-1 19 13 Virginia Tech 120 3-1 20 23 Louisiana State 85 4-2 21 19 Georgia Tech 83 3-0 22 24 Florida State 75 0-4 23 23 Texas A&M 65 2-0 24 18 Minnesota 47 4-1 25 NR SMU 21 2-1

Also receiving votes: Princeton (15), Kentucky (10), Army (5), Arizona (2), Brigham Young (1)

Division I Women’s Poll Committee

Brooks Fail (Southern Cal), Bex Freebairn (Missouri), Jerry Champer (Georgia), Ashley Dell (Illinois-Chicago), Ryan Evans (Kansas), Naya Higashijima (New Mexico), Zach Hinsley (Miami (FL)), Michael Licon (Akron), Maddy Olson (Minnesota), Pat Roman (Nebraska), Coleman Stewart (Duke), Leah Stancil (Louisiana State), Milana Socha (Dartmouth), Athena Spellman (Florida State), Graydon Tedder (Texas Christian), Nathan Lavery (Drexel) Brody Lewis (Utah).

Division I Men’s Poll Committee

Cauli Bedran (Wisconsin), Jim Bolster (Columbia), Patrick Callan (Auburn), Graham Carpenter (Ohio State), Alicia Franklin (Denver), Reed Fujan (Louisville), Josh Huger (California-Berkley), Michael Joyce (Minnesota), Caitlin Kolbus (Kentucky), Brody Lewis (Utah), Jessica Miller Livsey (Old Dominion), Corey Manley (Arizona State), Tamber McCallister (Brigham Young), Eric Posegay (Texas), Bill Roberts (U.S. Naval Academy), Neal Studd (Florida State).