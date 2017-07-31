Hardcore Swimmer of the Month: Caeleb Dressel

Hardcore Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer or water polo player who has proven themselves truly hardcore over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Hardcore Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

Could there really be any other selection?

There was no swimmer in the world more on-fire over the past week than Caeleb DresselWe’ve already gone over as many of his superlatives as we possibly could. He’s tied Michael Phelps for the most golds at a single World Championships (though Phelps did so without the luxury of two mixed relays). He dropped incredible time from U.S. Nationals to Worlds, and he put up mind-numbingly consistent swims through heats, semifinals and finals of his individual events, the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly (His 50 fly final was the one hiccup, which was still very near a best time). You can read more about all that in our story on his FINA Male Swimmer of the Meet award here.

In this case, perhaps the most impressive thing to say is nothing at all, instead letting his swims speak for themselves. So, without further ado, here’s a look at each of Dressel’s World Championship swims chronologically:

Swim # Day Event Phase Time/Split Place Other
1 1 50 fly Heats 22.97 Q-2nd
2 1 50 fly Semifinal 22.76 Q-1st American record
3 1 4×100 free relay Final 47.26 Gold American record
4 2 50 fly Final 22.89 4th 2nd-fastest swim in American history
5 4 100 free Heats 48.26 Q-3rd
6 4 100 free Semifinal 47.66 Q-2nd At the time, 6th-fastest swim in American history
7 4 Mixed 4×100 medley relay Final fly – 49.92r Gold World relay record, 2nd-fastest fly split in history
8 5 100 free Final 47.17 Gold American record
9 6 50 free Heats 21.61 Q-2nd
10 6 100 fly Heats 50.08 Q-1st Textile world record, 3rd-fastest all-time
11 6 50 free Semifinal 21.29 Q-1st American record
12 6 100 fly Semifinal 50.07 Q-1st Textile world record, 3rd-fastest all-time
13 7 50 free Final 21.15 Gold American record, 3rd-fastest all-time
14 7 100 fly Final 49.86 Gold Textile world record, 2nd-fastest all-time
15 7 Mixed 4×100 free relay Final 47.22 Gold World relay record, 2nd-fastest 100 free all-time
16 8 4×100 medley relay Final fly – 49.76r Gold Textile world relay record, 2nd-fastest fly split in history

Oh, and to top it off, since this is Swimmer of the Month, the month of July also includes the final day of U.S. Nationals in which Dressel went 21.75 and then 21.53 to win the national 50 free title.

AvidSwimFan

I want a playlist of Caleb’s swims on each event starting from nationals to finals at Budapest. The playlist will be used as a pick me up in sad moods, to get me pumped for work, for relaxation, and most importantly to remind me that all those swims actually happened.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
35 minutes 33 seconds ago
Colinb

Impressive looking at that list, the consistency is striking. So happy for Team Dressel, its been fun watching him since his breakout meet at 2013 US nationals, Thanks for the great swims Caeleb.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
14 minutes 33 seconds ago
Brownie

Is the mixed relay comment necessary? No definitely not the feat is still impressive either way and he still won 7 gold medals either way

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 seconds ago
