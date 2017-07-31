Hardcore Swimmer of the Month: Caeleb Dressel

Hardcore Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer or water polo player who has proven themselves truly hardcore over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Hardcore Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

Could there really be any other selection?

There was no swimmer in the world more on-fire over the past week than Caeleb Dressel. We’ve already gone over as many of his superlatives as we possibly could. He’s tied Michael Phelps for the most golds at a single World Championships (though Phelps did so without the luxury of two mixed relays). He dropped incredible time from U.S. Nationals to Worlds, and he put up mind-numbingly consistent swims through heats, semifinals and finals of his individual events, the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly (His 50 fly final was the one hiccup, which was still very near a best time). You can read more about all that in our story on his FINA Male Swimmer of the Meet award here.

In this case, perhaps the most impressive thing to say is nothing at all, instead letting his swims speak for themselves. So, without further ado, here’s a look at each of Dressel’s World Championship swims chronologically:

Swim # Day Event Phase Time/Split Place Other 1 1 50 fly Heats 22.97 Q-2nd 2 1 50 fly Semifinal 22.76 Q-1st American record 3 1 4×100 free relay Final 47.26 Gold American record 4 2 50 fly Final 22.89 4th 2nd-fastest swim in American history 5 4 100 free Heats 48.26 Q-3rd 6 4 100 free Semifinal 47.66 Q-2nd At the time, 6th-fastest swim in American history 7 4 Mixed 4×100 medley relay Final fly – 49.92r Gold World relay record, 2nd-fastest fly split in history 8 5 100 free Final 47.17 Gold American record 9 6 50 free Heats 21.61 Q-2nd 10 6 100 fly Heats 50.08 Q-1st Textile world record, 3rd-fastest all-time 11 6 50 free Semifinal 21.29 Q-1st American record 12 6 100 fly Semifinal 50.07 Q-1st Textile world record, 3rd-fastest all-time 13 7 50 free Final 21.15 Gold American record, 3rd-fastest all-time 14 7 100 fly Final 49.86 Gold Textile world record, 2nd-fastest all-time 15 7 Mixed 4×100 free relay Final 47.22 Gold World relay record, 2nd-fastest 100 free all-time 16 8 4×100 medley relay Final fly – 49.76r Gold Textile world relay record, 2nd-fastest fly split in history

Oh, and to top it off, since this is Swimmer of the Month, the month of July also includes the final day of U.S. Nationals in which Dressel went 21.75 and then 21.53 to win the national 50 free title.

ABOUT HARDCORESPORT

We manufacture all of our products in our Los Angeles factory and are very proud to maintain “MADE IN THE USA” roots. Quality has been at the forefront of our minds since day one. Materials and craftsmanship that can hold up under the grueling conditions athletes put their uniforms through has always been the top priority.

HARDCORE SPORT TWITTER

HARDCORE SPORT INSTAGRAM

HARDCORE SPORT FACEBOOK