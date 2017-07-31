Hardcore Swimmer of the Month: Caeleb Dressel

Hardcore Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer or water polo player who has proven themselves truly hardcore over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Hardcore Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.
Could there really be any other selection?
There was no swimmer in the world more on-fire over the past week than Caeleb Dressel. We’ve already gone over as many of his superlatives as we possibly could. He’s tied Michael Phelps for the most golds at a single World Championships (though Phelps did so without the luxury of two mixed relays). He dropped incredible time from U.S. Nationals to Worlds, and he put up mind-numbingly consistent swims through heats, semifinals and finals of his individual events, the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly (His 50 fly final was the one hiccup, which was still very near a best time). You can read more about all that in our story on his FINA Male Swimmer of the Meet award here.
In this case, perhaps the most impressive thing to say is nothing at all, instead letting his swims speak for themselves. So, without further ado, here’s a look at each of Dressel’s World Championship swims chronologically:
|Swim #
|Day
|Event
|Phase
|Time/Split
|Place
|Other
|1
|1
|50 fly
|Heats
|22.97
|Q-2nd
|2
|1
|50 fly
|Semifinal
|22.76
|Q-1st
|American record
|3
|1
|4×100 free relay
|Final
|47.26
|Gold
|American record
|4
|2
|50 fly
|Final
|22.89
|4th
|2nd-fastest swim in American history
|5
|4
|100 free
|Heats
|48.26
|Q-3rd
|6
|4
|100 free
|Semifinal
|47.66
|Q-2nd
|At the time, 6th-fastest swim in American history
|7
|4
|Mixed 4×100 medley relay
|Final
|fly – 49.92r
|Gold
|World relay record, 2nd-fastest fly split in history
|8
|5
|100 free
|Final
|47.17
|Gold
|American record
|9
|6
|50 free
|Heats
|21.61
|Q-2nd
|10
|6
|100 fly
|Heats
|50.08
|Q-1st
|Textile world record, 3rd-fastest all-time
|11
|6
|50 free
|Semifinal
|21.29
|Q-1st
|American record
|12
|6
|100 fly
|Semifinal
|50.07
|Q-1st
|Textile world record, 3rd-fastest all-time
|13
|7
|50 free
|Final
|21.15
|Gold
|American record, 3rd-fastest all-time
|14
|7
|100 fly
|Final
|49.86
|Gold
|Textile world record, 2nd-fastest all-time
|15
|7
|Mixed 4×100 free relay
|Final
|47.22
|Gold
|World relay record, 2nd-fastest 100 free all-time
|16
|8
|4×100 medley relay
|Final
|fly – 49.76r
|Gold
|Textile world relay record, 2nd-fastest fly split in history
Oh, and to top it off, since this is Swimmer of the Month, the month of July also includes the final day of U.S. Nationals in which Dressel went 21.75 and then 21.53 to win the national 50 free title.
I want a playlist of Caleb’s swims on each event starting from nationals to finals at Budapest. The playlist will be used as a pick me up in sad moods, to get me pumped for work, for relaxation, and most importantly to remind me that all those swims actually happened.
Impressive looking at that list, the consistency is striking. So happy for Team Dressel, its been fun watching him since his breakout meet at 2013 US nationals, Thanks for the great swims Caeleb.
Is the mixed relay comment necessary? No definitely not the feat is still impressive either way and he still won 7 gold medals either way