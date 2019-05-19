Hali Flickinger on Heavy Training Block and Fast Racing at ATL Classic (Video)

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

May 17th-19th, 2019

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

LCM (50m pool)

Meet Information

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Reported by Nick Pecoraro and James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

Meet Record: Hali Flickinger– 2:07.24

After breaking the meet record this morning, Hali Flickinger has re-broken her event record with a 2:06.98. Splitting her last 50 faster than her third, Flickinger’s time remains the 3rd fastest time in the world this year.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

Meet Record: 59.14, Hali Flickinger, 2019

Hali Flickinger completed an impressive double following her 200 free win, breaking her meet record of 59.14 from the heats in a time of 59.06. The time stands up as her sixth-fastest performance ever.

Shortly after her 100 breast win where she cracked 1:10 for the first time, Kate Douglass broke a minute for the first time in this event to take second in 59.33.

Leah Gingrich, who went sub-1:00 for the first time this morning in 59.94, had another PB for third in 59.63, and Abby Harter made it three women under a minute for the first time in their career in fourth (59.90).

Erika Brown blasted a 59.56 out of the ‘B’ final, over two and a half seconds quicker than she was in the morning. Brown has only been faster three times in her career, two of those coming at Summer Nats in 2018.