Hali Flickinger on Heavy Training Block and Fast Racing at ATL Classic (Video)

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

Reported by Nick Pecoraro and James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

  1. Hali Flickinger, ABSC, 2:06.98
  2. Leah Gringrich, HURR, 2:10.95
  3. Dakota Luther, ABSC, 2:11.86

After breaking the meet record this morning, Hali Flickinger has re-broken her event record with a 2:06.98. Splitting her last 50 faster than her third, Flickinger’s time remains the 3rd fastest time in the world this year.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY

FranziskaGER
HENTKE
11/21
2.06.50
2Katinka
HOSSZU		HUN2:06.6205/12
3Hali
FLICKINGER		USA2.07.0304/12
3Yui
OHASHI		JPN2.07.0311/21
5Suzuka
HASEGAWA		JPN2.07.2104/05
View Top 26»

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

  1. Hali Flickinger, ABSC, 59.06
  2. Kate Douglass, CPAC, 59.33
  3. Leah Gingrich, HURR, 59.63

Hali Flickinger completed an impressive double following her 200 free win, breaking her meet record of 59.14 from the heats in a time of 59.06. The time stands up as her sixth-fastest performance ever.

Shortly after her 100 breast win where she cracked 1:10 for the first time, Kate Douglass broke a minute for the first time in this event to take second in 59.33.

Leah Gingrich, who went sub-1:00 for the first time this morning in 59.94, had another PB for third in 59.63, and Abby Harter made it three women under a minute for the first time in their career in fourth (59.90).

Erika Brown blasted a 59.56 out of the ‘B’ final, over two and a half seconds quicker than she was in the morning. Brown has only been faster three times in her career, two of those coming at Summer Nats in 2018.

