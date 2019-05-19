Hali Flickinger on Heavy Training Block and Fast Racing at ATL Classic (Video)

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC
- May 17th-19th, 2019
- Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
- LCM (50m pool)
- Meet Information
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Reported by Nick Pecoraro and James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 200 FLY
Meet Record: Hali Flickinger– 2:07.24
- Hali Flickinger, ABSC, 2:06.98
- Leah Gringrich, HURR, 2:10.95
- Dakota Luther, ABSC, 2:11.86
After breaking the meet record this morning, Hali Flickinger has re-broken her event record with a 2:06.98. Splitting her last 50 faster than her third, Flickinger’s time remains the 3rd fastest time in the world this year.
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY
HENTKE
2.06.50
|2
|Katinka
HOSSZU
|HUN
|2:06.62
|05/12
|3
|Hali
FLICKINGER
|USA
|2.07.03
|04/12
|3
|Yui
OHASHI
|JPN
|2.07.03
|11/21
|5
|Suzuka
HASEGAWA
|JPN
|2.07.21
|04/05
WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINAL
Meet Record: 59.14, Hali Flickinger, 2019
- Hali Flickinger, ABSC, 59.06
- Kate Douglass, CPAC, 59.33
- Leah Gingrich, HURR, 59.63
Hali Flickinger completed an impressive double following her 200 free win, breaking her meet record of 59.14 from the heats in a time of 59.06. The time stands up as her sixth-fastest performance ever.
Shortly after her 100 breast win where she cracked 1:10 for the first time, Kate Douglass broke a minute for the first time in this event to take second in 59.33.
Leah Gingrich, who went sub-1:00 for the first time this morning in 59.94, had another PB for third in 59.63, and Abby Harter made it three women under a minute for the first time in their career in fourth (59.90).
Erika Brown blasted a 59.56 out of the ‘B’ final, over two and a half seconds quicker than she was in the morning. Brown has only been faster three times in her career, two of those coming at Summer Nats in 2018.
Leave a Reply