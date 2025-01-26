Guadalajara Added As Host City For 2025 Diving World Cup, World Aquatics Finalizes Schedule

World Aquatics finalized the 2025 Diving World Cup calendar last week with the announcement that Guadalajara, Mexico, will host the competition’s first stop. This year’s Diving World Cup runs from April to May and, like the Swimming World Cup, is a three-stop event. Windsor, Canada, and Beijing, China had previously been confirmed as hosts.

2025 Diving World Cup Full Schedule

April 10-13: Windsor, Canada May 2-4: Beijing, China (Super Final)

The action in Guadalajara will be held at the Centre Acuatico Code Metropolitano. In addition to being Mexico’s national diving centre, the venue has also hosted national diving championships and the 2011 Pan-American Games.

“As Mexico’s Sports Minister, I would like to thank World Aquatics for trusting us to host this prestigious event, which marks a new era where athletes are our top priority,” said Rommel Pacheco. “One of our main objectives is to resolve past challenges and move forward. Hosting the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 is a key step in revitalizing aquatic sports in Mexico, particularly as we prepare for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

This is the first time Guadalajara has hosted a World Aquatics event since 2013, when it last hosted a Diving World Cup stop. Guadalajara was scheduled to host the 2017 World Aquatic Championships but withdrew in 2016.

World Aquatics (then FINA) suspended the Mexican Swimming Federation for that decision, which began a long saga between the two organizations that saw the former president of the Mexican Swimming Federation, Kiril Todorov, suspended last year. In November of 2024, World Aquatics unanimously expelled the Mexican Swimming Federation, the most recent attempt to reshape the country’s federation. Mexican swimmers competed under a neutral flag at the 2024 Short Course World Championships.

In tandem with the expulsion, World Aquatics announced in a release that it “created a recognition committee in respect of any new group/federation seeking recognition from World Aquatics for admission as a member” to help establish a new federation.

In 2023, World Aquatics created a Mexico Aquatics Stabilization Committee to lead the federation. Maria José Alcalá, a former World Championship medallist in diving, chaired the group. Alcalá is the president of the Mexican Olympic Committee and has also expressed her enthusiasm for bringing the Diving World Cup back to Mexico.

“Guadalajara’s selection as a host city for the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 is a tremendous honor for Mexico. As a former diver, I know how significant this competition is for athletes and fans alike. Guadalajara’s passion for sports and our deep diving tradition ensure that we will deliver an unforgettable event that celebrates the spirit of competition, showcases our amazing aquatics centre, and offers all who come the best of Guadalajara hospitality.

Mexico has medalled in diving at every Olympic Games since 1932, which is part of the “deep diving history” Alcalá referred to. At the Paris Games, Osmar Olvera and Juan Celaya won silver in the men’s 3m springboard synchro event, and Olvera picked up bronze in the individual men’s 3m springboard.