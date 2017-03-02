Grant Shoults Unleashes 4:10 to Break Pac-12 Meet Record in 500 Free

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford freshman Grant Shoults busted out a new Pac-12 Meet Record in the 500 free on night 2 of the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Shoults turned in a winning time of 4:10.67, taking down the former Meet Record of 4:11.25 done by USC’s Cristian Quintero at the 2015 Pac-12 meet. He won the race by over 3 seconds, as freshman teammate True Sweetser took silver in 4:14.11, and Reed Malone rounded out the podium in 4:14.52.

Shoults’ Splits By 100:

1st 100 Split- 48.20

2nd 100 Split- 51.60

3rd 100 Split- 51.25

4th 100 Split- 50.37

5th 100 Split- 49.25

Final Time- 4:10.67

With his winning time, Shoults dropped over a second from his previous best of 4:12.03 from the 2016 Texas Invite. He also posted the 3rd fastest time ever done by a freshman behind only Townley Haas‘ 4:09.00 from last season’s NCAAs and Felix Auboeck‘s 4:10.63 from 2017 Big Tens. Shoults’ time puts him within tenths of the all time top 10 performers list. Matt McLean currently sits in 10th with his 4:10.00 from 2009.