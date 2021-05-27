GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 5/21/2021

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Scarlet Martin, 16, Unattached (UN-IA): In Iowa, 16-year-old Martin swam to a new career-best of 1:00.25 in the 100 long course meter butterfly. That’s the third time in the past three months that Martin has registered a time drop in the event, going 1:00.8 in March, 1:00.7 in April and 1:00.2 in May.

Jack Kelly, 17, Empire Swimming (EAST-MR): 17-year-old Kelly came through with a have 3.4-second drop in the 100 long course meter breaststroke, going 1:02.56. To make for an even better month, Kelly hit his first two Wave I Olympic Trials cuts with that 100 breast and a lifetime-best 2:17.15 in the 200 breast, a drop of seven seconds.

Nick Johnson, 13, Kentucky Aquatics (KYA-KY): 13-year-old Johnson dropped almost six seconds in a huge 100 long course meter backstroke. His 1:03.48 blew out his previous best time of 1:09.21 from the summer of 2019. Johnson also hit best times in the 50 free (26.69), 100 free (57.89), 200 free (2:09.90), 800 free (9:42.67), 200 back (2:17.75) and 200 fly (2:31.86).

Maya Bezanson, 14, Westchester Aquatic Club (WEST-MR): Bezanson hit personal bests in the 200 long course meter IM (2:23.18), 400 IM (5:03.36), 100 free (59.10), 200 free (2:05.50), 400 free (4:24.01) and 1500 free (17:53.60) at the 2021 VA EZ Championships. That was her first-ever 200 IM registered in long course meters, and it ranks #3 in her age group nationally for the month of May.

About GMX7

Founded in 2018, GMX7 is based in St. Petersburg, Florida and is dedicated to changing the world of swimming by empowering competitive swimmers with the best aquatic resistance training devices ever created. GMX7 was founded by David McCagg, a 7-time gold medalist, former world record holder and winner of multiple national championships. The first device on the market by GMX7 is the X1-PRO. Designed by ROBRADY Engineering, it has already been the recipient of several awards including the 2020 International Design Excellence Award and the 2020 Red Dot Award for product design.

GMX7 is a SwimSwam partner.