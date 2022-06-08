Georgia Names Neil Versfeld, Stefanie Williams Moreno New Head Coaches

The University of Georgia announced the promotions of Neil Versfeld and Stefanie Williams Moreno on Wednesday, as the two will assume head coaching duties after previously serving as associate head coaches with the swimming & diving program.

The news comes after Jack Bauerle, the longtime head coach of both the men’s and women’s teams, announced his retirement after 43 seasons at the helm.

Versfeld will take over as the head coach of the men’s program, while Williams Moreno assumes head coaching duties of the women’s team.

The two programs will be split after Bauerle was the head coach of both teams dating back to 1983.

“With the retirement of a coaching legend such as Jack Bauerle, we thought it was an opportune time to make some organizational changes that will bolster our tremendous swimming and diving program,” said UGA Director of Athletics Josh Brooks.

“Dividing the two programs gives our new head coaches an opportunity to create synergy with their individual teams and support our student-athletes with focused attention.”

Versfeld spent the previous three seasons as an associate head coach under Bauerle, working primarily with the breaststroke and distance groups. Under Versfeld’s tutelage, those two groups have earned 48 combined All-America citations and four SEC individual titles, including a pair of top-four finishers in the mile at this year’s NCAA Championships.

“I am humbled and honored to be named the head coach of the Georgia Men’s Swimming and Diving team,” Versfeld said. “I am incredibly grateful to Jere Morehead, Josh Brooks, and Darrice Griffin for this opportunity, and to Jack Bauerle for his mentorship and leadership over the past two decades. I could not be more excited to build upon Jack’s legacy in this next chapter.”

Williams Moreno has been on Georgia’s staff for the last 10 seasons, including serving as an associate head coach for the past four. She’s primarily worked with the Bulldogs’ backstroke and mid-dsitance groups.

“I could not be more honored and humbled by this new endeavor. I want to thank Jere Morehead, Josh Brooks, Darrice Griffin, and Jack Bauerle for their confidence in me to lead this remarkable program,” Williams Moreno said.

“As both an athlete and coach, the University of Georgia and its athletic department have significantly impacted who I am today. I am excited for the opportunity and challenge of continuing the proud tradition of Georgia Women’s Swimming and Diving established under Jack Bauerle.”

Both Versfeld and Williams Moreno are UGA alumni members, with Versfeld competing for the ‘Dawgs from 2004-09 and Williams Moreno from 1998 until 2002. Versfeld, also a South African Olympian, won the 2009 NCAA title in the men’s 200 breaststroke, while Williams Moreno was on the Lady Bulldogs’ first three NCAA Championship-winning squads in 1999, 2000 and 2001.

In the 2021-22 season, the Georgia women finished 15th at the NCAA Championships, while the men finished eighth.

In addition to Versfeld and Williams Moreno, Jerry Champer and Brian Smith also served as associate head coaches with the team last season.