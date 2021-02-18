Georgia 7A HS State Runner-Up Nathan Jin Chooses Johns Hopkins

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nathan Jin has committed to Division 3 swimming program Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. He hails from Alpharetta, Georgia, where he swims for the 2021 USA Swimming Gold Medal-ranked Dynamo Swim Club.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Johns Hopkins! Big thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me along this journey. Go Blue Jays!!

Jin most recently competed in early February of this year at the 7A (largest schools) Georgia High School State Championships, which was held in a timed finals format. While representing Alpharetta High School, he was runner-up in the 200 IM by two tenths to fellow senior Dane Charleston from North Cobb, an IUPUI commit. Jin’s time of 1:51.9 marked his first time dipping under 1:52. His previous best came from December of 2020 at a 1:52.1. He also swam the 100 breast, placing 4th while just off his lifetime best from March of 2020. In addition, he helped Alpharetta’s 200 and 400 free relays to 4th and 3rd place finishes, which lifted them to a 2nd place finish behind reigning state champions North Gwinnett by 100 points.

His latest outing for Dynamo Swim Club is from the 18&U Winter Championships they hosted, where he swam the 50-200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. There, he went three personal bests, all in his freestyle events, where he dropped a few tenths in the 50, dipped under 47 for the first time in the 100, and smashed his previous best in the 200 by three seconds.

Top Times SCY:

100 Free- 46.90

200 Free- 1:42.81

100 Breast- 56.49

200 Breast- 2:10.81

100 Fly- 51.36

200 Fly- 1:54.48

200 IM- 1:51.92

400 IM- 4:09.89

Jin joins a top program whose men’s team placed 4th at the 2019 Division 3 National Championships. His lifetime bests would have ranked him 5th in the 100 breast and 100 fly, 6th in the 200 fly, 7th in the 200 free, and 9th in the 200 IM on the Blue Jay’s 19-20 roster.

He will overlap with many of Johns Hopkins’s top breaststrokers, including current junior Maxwell Chen (54.1) and current sophomores Tristan Lin (55-low) and Kyle Wu (55-mid).

